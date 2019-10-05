×

Busan: Tannishtha Chatterjee Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Roam Rome Mein’

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tannishtha Chatterjee makes directorial debut
CREDIT: Courtesy of Eros

Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee whose credits include “Brick Lane,” “Anna Karenina,” “Lion,” and “Parched,” makes her directorial debut with “Roam Rome Mein.” The film had its premiere at Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand.

In the film, an Indian man goes to Rome looking for his missing sister and in the process discovers the real her, his own deep rooted patriarchal ideas, and the reasons why his sister might have wanted to free herself from their oppressive family structure.

“There was an incident that happened in Venice a few years back when I went there for the festival,” Chatterjee told Variety. “I met an old man who told me about his missing daughter. But that experience was also kind of surreal. Till date, I am not quite sure whether it really happened or more precisely what really happened. That was the starting point of the idea.”

“Roam” stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has worked with Chatterjee in several films including “Lion,” “Watch Indian Circus,” and “Monsoon Shootout,” Chatterjee herself, Isha Talwar (“Article 15”) and Valentina Corti (“Un Medico in Famiglia”).

Juggling acting and directing was a challenge for Chatterjee. “That was tough,” says Chatterjee. “I wonder how many actors do that so well. They play lead parts in the film they are directing and producing sometimes. In ‘Roam Rome Mein,’ I do not have much screen time. Yet on the days  I was shooting, I found it very difficult. My first AD would come and tell me, ‘hey, Tan you are in the scene tomorrow.’ And I would go “Oh , no… Can’t we do away with this run of hers?’”

Financing the film was also a challenge. “It’s always a struggle to find financing for films that don’t fit the standard brackets,” said Chatterjee. “A film which is in English, Hindi and Italian, shot in Rome, but which has a very indian story at its core. It’s neither Bollywood, which uses Rome as a tourist location, nor does it have typical visuals of India to showcase the world. It is a feminist film, but has a male protagonist. It is very real, but it has elements of surreal. How can it be easy to get finance for a film like this? It is almost a miracle that I did find money to make it. My producer Ravi Walia and Ridhima Lulla from Eros had faith in a project which does not fit any stereotypes.”

The film is a co-production of Walia’s Rising Star Entertainment, with Eros International. Eros will distribute the film worldwide.

More Film

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Europe booms at Busan

    After a fallow 2017, European cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market enjoyed a renaissance in 2018. Now, this year is proving to be an improvement over 2018. European Film Promotions’ (EFP) Europe! Umbrella scheme, operated in conjunction with Unifrance has drawn 36 European sales companies, more than in recent [...]

  • Tannishtha Chatterjee makes directorial debut

    Busan: Tannishtha Chatterjee Makes Directorial Debut With 'Roam Rome Mein'

    Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee whose credits include “Brick Lane,” “Anna Karenina,” “Lion,” and “Parched,” makes her directorial debut with “Roam Rome Mein.” The film had its premiere at Busan’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ strand. In the film, an Indian man goes to Rome looking for his missing sister and in the process discovers the [...]

  • Bae Doona receives French honor

    Busan: Bae Doona Receives French Honor

    Korean actress Bae Doona on Saturday received the Etoile du Cinema award. The prize was created last year by the French Embassy in order to acknowledge those Korean film talents who have helped South Korea-French collaboration in cinema. French Ambassador to South Korea, Philippe Lefort handed the trophy to the 39-year-old actress ahead of the [...]

  • Antoinette Jadaone at the Busan market

    Busan Project Market: Antoinette Jadaone Tackles Misogyny With ‘Boldstar’

    After making a handful of award-winning shorts, Filipina filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone made her feature debut in 2011 with “Six Degrees of Separation from Lilia Cuntapay” that received considerable festival play, including at Busan in 2012. Her 2014 film, “That Thing Called Tadhana” is one of the highest grossing independent films in the Philippines. In addition, [...]

  • Not In This World premieres at

    Busan: M-Line Presents Korean Standouts 'Not in This World,' 'Beasts'

    Korean indie sales company M-Line Distribution is handling rights to “Not in This World,” a drama by actor-director Park Jung-bum. The film has its premiere this week in the Korean Panorama section of the Busan International Film Festival. “World” tells the story of a hermit, who is lured out of his lonely mountain existence by [...]

  • 'Talking the Pictures' Review: Adorably Goofy

    Busan Film Review: 'Talking the Pictures'

    It’s not often one finds a period film born of reverent, deeply researched cinephilia that is also a rip-roaring slapstick comedy suitable for the whole family (those able to read subtitles, that is), but the utterly adorable “Talking the Pictures” fits just that double bill. Directed with supremely good-natured verve by Suo Masayuki, who worked [...]

  • Changfeng Town by Wang Jing

    Busan: Parallax Boards ‘Changfeng Town’ Dreamy Chinese Drama

    Parallax Films, one of China’s handful of indie sales outfits, has boarded Wang Jing’s “Changfeng Town.” It will present the film to international festivals and buyers at Busan, where it has its international premiere at the ‘A Window On Asian Cinema’ strand. The film is produced by China’s Anzhu Films and Singapore’s Wormwood Films. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad