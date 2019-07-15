×

Taipei Film Awards: ‘Dad’s Suit’ and ‘Last Year’ Take Top Prizes

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taiwan actress Lee Yi-shih
CREDIT: Courtesy of Taipei Film Awards

Drama film, “Dad’s Suit” was named the best narrative feature at the Taipei Film Awards. “Last Year When the Train Passed,” directed by Huang Pang-Chuan, was the winner of the overall grand prize and the best short film award.

The awards were presented at Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall, on Saturday.

A story of deteriorating health, hope and family relations, directed by Hung Po-hao, “Suit” also collected awards for best cinematography, best actor and best supporting actress. It premiered last year at the Golden Horse festival and had its commercial release in Taiwan in March this year. The awards jury acknowledged the film’s “very limited budget. But said that the picture managed to “convey exquisite and authentic emotions that linger in the mind.”

There were joint winners in the best actress category. The 82-year-old veteran Lily Yin-shan split the prize with relative youngster the 26-year-old Lee Yi-shieh, for their respective roles in “A Trip With Mom” and “Wild Sparrow.”

Related

Art-house star Tsai Ming-liang collected the best director and best documentary prizes for his “Your Face.” His film also earned Ryuichi Sakamoto the best composer prize. “Abstract sounds across the boundary between music and sound effects expand our perspective through ears, enrich our imagination, extend psychological time, and elevate visual works to another level,” said a jury statement.

Mickey Chen, a pioneer of gay cinema who died in the past year, was posthumously honored.

2019 Taipei Film Awards Winners
Grand Prize: “Last Year When the Train Passed By”
Best Narrative Feature: “Dad’s Suit”
Best Documentary: “Your Face”
Best Short Film: “Last Year When the Train Passed By”
Best Animation: “Where Am I Going?”
Best Director: Tsai Ming-liang, “Your Face”
Best Screenplay: Lin Hao-pu, “3 Days 2 Nights”
Best Actor: Xiao Hu Dou, “Dad’s Suit”
Best Actress: Liu Yin-shan, A Trip With Mom; Lee Yi-chieh, “Wild Sparrow”
Best Supporting Actor: Lin Ho-hsuan, “Secrets in the Hot Spring”
Best Supporting Actress: Phoebe Huang, “Dad’s Suit”
Best New Talent: Tsai Jia-yin, “Heavy Craving”
Best Cinematography: Chou I-wen, “Dad’s Suit”
Best Editing: Hshih Meng-ju, “The Devil Fish”
Best Music: Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Your Face”
Best Art Design: Hhuang Yun-sian, “Where Am I Going?”
Best Makeup & Costume Design: Eleven Chen, “Secrets in the Hot Spring”
Best Sound Design: Tu Duu-chih, Chiang Yi-chen, “Cities of Last Things”
Best Visual Effects: MoonShine VFX, “The Scoundrels”
Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: (Action Choreography) Scott Hung, “The Scoundrels”
Yang Shih-chi Outstanding Contribution Award: Mickey Chen.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Film

  • Taiwan actress Lee Yi-shih

    Taipei Film Awards: 'Dad's Suit' and 'Last Year' Take Top Prizes

    Drama film, “Dad’s Suit” was named the best narrative feature at the Taipei Film Awards. “Last Year When the Train Passed,” directed by Huang Pang-Chuan, was the winner of the overall grand prize and the best short film award. The awards were presented at Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall, on Saturday. A story of deteriorating health, hope [...]

  • The Lion King London premiere

    'The Lion King' London Premiere Brings Out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

    Entertainment industry royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the U.S. and U.K. Among the many stars in attendance [...]

  • Why Is Everyone So Scared of

    Why Is Everyone So Scared of Disney? (Column)

    Like more or less everyone I know, I have no desire to see a single entertainment company take over the future, dominating what had been a movie industry of multiple entities, each one fighting for their slice of your attention span. Disney, the movie studio so powerful that it ate another movie studio, looks, to [...]

  • Luc Besson

    Luc Besson's EuropaCorp to Be Taken Over by Vine Alternative Investments

    Luc Besson’s financially struggling EuropaCorp is to be taken over by the New York investment fund Vine Alternative Investments, its junior lender, Variety has confirmed. EuropaCorp confirmed the talks with Vine on Sunday but declined to comment on the deal because negotiations are ongoing with both Vine and EuropaCorp’s senior lender, JP Morgan, which would [...]

  • The Deeper You Dig

    Film Review: 'The Deeper You Dig'

    Expectations are generally best kept low for an enterprise like “The Deeper You Dig,” which was crafted almost entirely by the members of an upstate New York family who’ve made several under-the-radar indie features before. But this latest from marital duo Toby Poser and John Adams is neither amateurish nor self-indulgent, even if it does [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Scarlett Johansson Claims Controversial Casting Comments Were 'Edited for Clickbait'

    Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the backlash regarding recent comments about politically correct casting. “An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context,” the actress said in a statement to Variety, referring to a recent article from the arts and culture publication As If. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad