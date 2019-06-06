‘Steel Rain’ Sequel to Focus on Korean Reunification Question

A sequel to “Steel Rain,” a Korean hit political drama from 2017, is now preparation. “Steel Rain” earned $30 million from the local box office and was sold to Netflix.

The sequel is known to keep most of the key elements from “Steel Rain.” Director Yang Woo-seok and investor-distributor Next Entertainment World return. Production will be handled by Woojeong Film, the company behind 2018’s hit “1987: When the Day Comes.”

According to the agencies of Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won, the two actors have been offered to leads in the sequel too, and are expected, but not yet confirmed, to return. In “Steel Rain,” Jung and Kwak respectively played the roles of an elite North Korean agent and South Korean chief of foreign affairs who secretly conduct a mission to prevent nuclear war in the Korean peninsula.

Although their roles in the sequel have yet to be confirmed, industry sources say that Jung will this time play South Korea’s president, while Kwak will play a North Korean official. “Steel Rain 2” will include the different viewpoints of the South Korea’s president, the U.S. president, and top North Korean officials about the possible reunification of South and North.

Aiming for a 2020 release, “Steel Rain 2” will start production in the second half of 2019.