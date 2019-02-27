Sony India Readies ‘Major’ Tale of Mumbai Siege Hero

Sony Pictures International Productions is continuing its drive into Indian local movie-making with the green-lighting of “Major,” a stirringly nationalist tale about a soldier who became a hero during the Taj Mahal Hotel siege.

Adivi Sesh, who previously starred in and wrote two breakout Telugu hits-“Kshanam” and “Goodachari,” will play the lead role, as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guard commando, who is credited with saving the lives of several hostages during 2008’s 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, and ended up sacrificing his life. In 2009, Unnikrishnan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest military honor in peacetime.

Sesh also wrote the screenplay for “Major,” which will be shot in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. Sesh will reteam with Shashikiran Tikka (“Goodachari”) as director.

SPIP has partnered with G Mahesh Babu Entertainment to make the film which will shoot this summer and be delivered in 2020. The film is co-produced by Sesh’s Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

“We want to bring those stories that touch audiences’ hearts and yet entertain them. ‘Major’ is a powerful story that will not just inspire Indians but will transcend boundaries. We couldn’t have asked for a more inspiring story for our first foray into the Telugu film industry,” said Laine Kline, EVP & head, Sony Pictures International Productions. SPIP was previously involved in “Pad Man,” “102 Not Out” and the recent Malayalam-language title “9 (Nine).”