×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony India Readies ‘Major’ Tale of Mumbai Siege Hero

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures International Production

Sony Pictures International Productions is continuing its drive into Indian local movie-making with the green-lighting of “Major,” a stirringly nationalist tale about a soldier who became a hero during the Taj Mahal Hotel siege.

Adivi Sesh, who previously starred in and wrote two breakout Telugu hits-“Kshanam” and “Goodachari,” will play the lead role, as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guard commando, who is credited with saving the lives of several hostages during 2008’s 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, and ended up sacrificing his life. In 2009, Unnikrishnan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest military honor in peacetime.

Sesh also wrote the screenplay for “Major,” which will be shot in two languages, Hindi and Telugu. Sesh will reteam with Shashikiran Tikka (“Goodachari”) as director.

SPIP has partnered with G Mahesh Babu Entertainment to make the film which will shoot this summer and be delivered in 2020. The film is co-produced by Sesh’s Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

“We want to bring those stories that touch audiences’ hearts and yet entertain them. ‘Major’ is a powerful story that will not just inspire Indians but will transcend boundaries. We couldn’t have asked for a more inspiring story for our first foray into the Telugu film industry,” said Laine Kline, EVP & head, Sony Pictures International Productions. SPIP was previously involved in “Pad Man,” “102 Not Out” and the recent Malayalam-language title “9 (Nine).”

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Film

  • Sony Productions Readies 'Major' Tale of

    Sony India Readies 'Major' Tale of Mumbai Siege Hero

    Sony Pictures International Productions is continuing its drive into Indian local movie-making with the green-lighting of “Major,” a stirringly nationalist tale about a soldier who became a hero during the Taj Mahal Hotel siege. Adivi Sesh, who previously starred in and wrote two breakout Telugu hits-“Kshanam” and “Goodachari,” will play the lead role, as Major [...]

  • People burn portraits of Indian Prime

    Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Asian Neighbors Talk of War

    The film industry, which plays a prominent role in both India and Pakistan, has felt the immediate impact of warlike tensions being ratcheted up between the South Asian neighbors and rivals. The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association says it is boycotting Indian content, and that no Indian film will be released in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Minister [...]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    Breakdown of the 2019 Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards Nominees

    MADRID — Finalists in nine categories for the 2nd Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards were announced last week in Madrid’s stunning Casa de América. The awards will be held again this year in the Spanish Canary Islands city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on April 6. In total, 25 films representing seven countries received recognition on [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 1,167 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Alejandro G. Inarritu poses in the

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu Named Cannes Jury President

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu has been named president of the Cannes Film Festival jury. The Oscar-winning director of “Birdman” and “The Revenant” will be the first Mexican artist to chair the panel. Iñárritu has a long history with Cannes, starting with his debut feature, “Amores Perros,” in 2000, and last attended two years ago with his [...]

  • Sridevi's 'Mom' Heads for Theatrical Release

    Sridevi's 'Mom' Heads for Theatrical Release in China

    Indian drama film “Mom,” which marks the one of the final on-screen performances by actress Sridevi, is set for theatrical release in China from next month. Sridevi died in February last year, seven months’ after the India release of “Mom” in July 2017. The film is set for release in China on March 22. It [...]

  • 'The Wandering Earth' Review: Chinese Sci-Fi

    Film Review: ‘The Wandering Earth’

    The out-of-this-world success of China’s first-ever sci-fi blockbuster, “The Wandering Earth,” proves that when it comes to watching special-effects extravaganzas in which stock characters scramble to intervene while the planet faces obliteration, it’s a small world after all. Director Frant Gwo’s adaptation of the 2000 novella by Liu Cixin is no genre classic, but its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad