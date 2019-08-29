Song Kang-ho and Lee Byung-hun Korean Stars Reteam for ‘Emergency Declaration’

South Korea’s two top actors, Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”) and Lee Byung-hun (“The Magnificent Seven”) have confirmed that they are joining new project “Emergency Declaration.” C-Jes Entertainment, one of the film’s co-production houses, announced on Thursday (Aug. 29).

Han Jae-rim, who previously directed “The Show Must Go On,” “The Face Reader” and “The King” will direct the film. According to C-Jes’ statement, “Emergency Declaration” is a disaster drama set in a plane and will boast suspenseful plot and colorful characteristics. Production budget and distributor have not yet been confirmed.

Song and Lee starred together in three previous films: Park Chan-wook’s “Joint Security Area,” Kim Jee-woon’s “The Good, the Bad, the Weird,” and “The Age of Shadows,” which is also directed by Kim.

“Emergency Declaration” aims to wrap pre-production in 2019, and start production in the first half of 2020.