×

Busan: ‘Somewhere Winter’ is Coming to Market With Distribution Workshop

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Somewhere WInter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Distribution Workshop

Somewhere Winter,” a Chinese-language romantic drama, has joined the sales slate of Distribution Workshop in time for the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market.

The film is directed by David Wang Weiming (“Sex Appeal”) and stars Ma Sichun (“Soul Mate,” “The Left Ear”) and Wallace Huo (“Our Time Will Come”).

The movie tells a love story about two generations and three cities. Destiny brings the lovers together and then tears them apart. With all ups and downs over the years, only the song “It’s About in Winter” remains the same. The story is based on the eponymous novel by Rao Xueman (“The Left Ear”,) which was in turn inspired by famous singer Chyi Chin’s popular 1987 song “It’s About in Winter.”

Production is by Jimmy Huang (“Life of Pi,” “Cape No.7”). Production companies and investors include: Beijing Dino Films, Jiangsu Xue Man She Film Production, and Tencent Pictures (Hong Kong). Cinematopgraphy is by ace Mark Lee Ping Bing (“The Assassin,” “In the Mood for Love”).

Distribution Workshop will be handling sales in territories excluding North America, Australia and New Zealand. Theatrical releases are set for the end of 2019.

More Film

  • CJ 4DX

    CGV 4DX Celebrates Decade of High Tech Cinema Equipment

    “We plan to consolidate our position as the world’s leading cinema technology company by operating 750 screens by end of 2019, capable of hosting 150 million moviegoers a year,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX at a press event held in Seoul in September. The company has been in business for a decade now. 4DX is [...]

  • Somewhere WInter

    Busan: ‘Somewhere Winter’ is Coming to Market With Distribution Workshop

    “Somewhere Winter,” a Chinese-language romantic drama, has joined the sales slate of Distribution Workshop in time for the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. The film is directed by David Wang Weiming (“Sex Appeal”) and stars Ma Sichun (“Soul Mate,” “The Left Ear”) and Wallace Huo (“Our Time Will Come”). The movie tells a [...]

  • Jallikattu

    Busan Film Review: 'Jallikattu'

    Get ready to be gored by cinema’s horns, trampled under a stampede of deliciously grotesque, fleshy imagery and tossed aloft on a buffalo-snort of bravado because Lijo Jose Pellissery’s utterly bonkers “Jallikattu” is here to pummel a Midnight Madness slot near you into submission. A fever-pitch, adrenaline-soaked vortex of social issues drama, deconstruction of the [...]

  • Joker Movie 2019

    'Joker' Heads for October Record Opening of $90 Million in North America

    Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” is dominating North American moviegoing and heading for a record $90 million opening weekend, early estimates showed Friday. Warner Bros.’ R-rated thriller about a psychopathic criminal appears to be on track to top the October record for a launch weekend, set a year ago when Sony’s “Venom” debuted with $80.3 million. Warner [...]

  • Joker

    'Joker' Screenings Canceled, L.A.-Area Theater Closes After 'Credible Threat'

    A movie theater in Huntington Beach, Calif., showing the film “Joker” was closed down on Thursday night after a “credible” threat was reported to police, the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Friday. The final two showings of the movie at the Century Huntington Beach and XD theater in the Bella Terra shopping center were [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad