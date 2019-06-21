Singapore’s MM2 Starts ‘Fatekeepers’ Feng Shui Fantasy

Singapore director Daniel Yam has begun shooting Chinese-language fantasy adventure film “The Fatekeepers.”

The story involves a group of youngsters who discover that the country’s feng shui (Chinese geomancy) has fallen out of whack. That is causing natural disasters such as fish being washed up on shore, hailstorms, and imminent typhoons. The quartet, who between them boast the four feng shui elements of metal, wood, fire and earth, must work together to save the country.

The film emerged from a screenwriting program organized by local conglomerate mm2 Entertainment and backed by the Singapore Film Commission. Writer, Kenneth Hu was one of ten participants in the program’s 2016 round, and one of the final four whose project is to go forward.

Set for completion in 2020, the film is being produced by mm2 Entertainment and directed by Yam, whose previous credits include “4Love” and biopic “Wonder Boy.” “Fatekeepers” stars Richie Koh, Julie Tan, Regene Lim, Noah Yap, Andie Chen and Mimi Choo.

Listed on the Singapore stock market, MM2 Asia is an entertainment conglomerate which has production credits including “More Than Blue,” “Cities of Last Things” and “A Land Imagined,” through its production subsidiary mm2 Entertainment. The company has offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S. and a partnership with Chinese streaming giant iQIYI.