Singapore’s mm2 to Produce Slate of Local Movies That Screen For Free

Singapore exhibitor, Cathay Cineplexes and its sister company mm2 Entertainment are to produce a slate of three feature movies which it will play for free as part of an initiative called Go Local Go Cinema. The two companies say the move is “an opportunity to promote Singapore films as an expression of the Singaporean identity.”

Among the three is “Writing Letters,” a film produced in collaboration with Mocha Chai Laboratories. It is to be directed by Chai Yee Wei (“That Girl in Pinafore”). Set in the 1980s, it traces the unlikely friendship between an illiterate father and his neighbor who helps write his letters to his daughter studying abroad.

“We believe in local stories that can only be told by local filmmakers, and the best way to truly savor these stories is on the big screen,” said Ng Say Yong, chief content officer, mm2 Entertainment, Wednesday, at an event at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, and part of the Asia Television Forum.

Cathay Cineplexes will exhibit the three films with a committed programming strategy across all eight of its locations in Singapore. Access will be free of charge for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Cathay was acquired by publicly listed mm2 Asia in November 2017. It currently operates eight outlets and 64 halls island wide. Ticket sales exceed five million annually.

mm2 Entertainment is a production and distribution company with regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and the U.s. It produces content including movies, TV and web series, telemovies, commercials short films and formats.