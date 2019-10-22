×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singapore Festival to Focus on Asian Excellence for 30th Edition

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Truth
CREDIT: Courtesy Venice Film Festival

For its 30th edition the Singapore International Film Festival has avoided programming novelty and instead focused on assembling excellence – mostly indie titles — from Asia and further afield.

The festival, which previously announced local filmmaker Anthony Chen’s second feature “Wet Season” as its opening night gala presentation, announced the balance of its programming on Tuesday. Other galas are set to include “Downton Abbey,” and “Nina Wu.” Hirokazu Koreeda’s “The Truth” was named as the closing film. The festival runs Nov. 21 – Dec. 1.

The nine-film competition section includes: “Dwelling in The Fuchun Mountains”; Indian animation, “Bombay Rose”; Indonesia’s “The Science of Fictions,” and “Verdict,” all of which have received favorable reception elsewhere on the festival circuit.

Prizes for the competition will be decided by a jury that includes India’’s Anurag Kashyap, Indonesia’s Nia Dinata, Singapore’s Amir Muhammad, and Hong Kong’s Pang Ho-cheung.

One sidebar section includes Asia-Pacific festival favorites including “Balloon,” “A Girl Missing,” “Coming Home Again,” “Breathless Animals,” “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” “The Wild Goose Lake,” “Saturday Fiction,” “Babyteeth” and “The Lighthouse.”

From outside the region, presentations include “Monos,” “Les Miserables,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and “The Two Popes.” A small midnight genre section includes “Deerskin,” and Miike Takashi’s “First Love.”

A similarly small classics section includes Bong Joon-ho’s “Memories of Murder,” and Hou Hsiao-hsien’s “Flowers of Shanghai.”

A total of 17 Singapore-made features and shorts find berths across the different sections.
Chinese actress Yao Chen will receive a Cinema Icon award, and present her latest film “Send Me To The Clouds.” Singapore’s Yao Yann Yann, key performer in both of Anthony Chen’s “Ilo Ilo” and “Wet Season,” will receive an Inspiring Woman in Film Award. Miike will receive an honorary award.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Truth

    Singapore Festival to Focus on Asian Excellence for 30th Edition

    For its 30th edition the Singapore International Film Festival has avoided programming novelty and instead focused on assembling excellence – mostly indie titles — from Asia and further afield. The festival, which previously announced local filmmaker Anthony Chen’s second feature “Wet Season” as its opening night gala presentation, announced the balance of its programming on [...]

  • Isabela Moner Dora the Explorer

    Film News Roundup: Isabela Merced Boards Jason Momoa's 'Sweet Girl' for Netflix

    In today’s film news roundup, Isabela Merced get cast opposite Jason Momoa, “Starbright” gets financing and AFM announces its speakers. CASTING Isabela Merced, formerly Isabela Moner, has come on board to portray the daughter of Jason Momoa in his upcoming revenge thriller “Sweet Girl” for Netflix. Momoa will play a devastated man who vows to [...]

  • Walt Disney HQ LA

    Disney Seeks to Throw Out Gender Pay Gap Lawsuit

    The Walt Disney Co. is seeking to throw out a lawsuit alleging that women employees are paid less than men, arguing that the suit is too sprawling and unwieldy to handle as a class action. Andrus Anderson LLP filed the suit in April, alleging that Disney’s hiring and pay practices have a discriminatory effect on [...]

  • Ford v Ferrari

    Christian Bale, Matt Damon to Campaign in Lead Actor Category for 'Ford v Ferrari'

    Christian Bale and Matt Damon will both campaign in the lead actor category for awards for their work in Fox’s upcoming “Ford v Ferrari,” Variety has learned. “Ford v Ferrari” follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who [...]

  • Tezuka's Barbara film

    Tokyo Film Festival: Makoto Tezuka Probes Past and Present in 'Barbara'

    The son of the late Osamu Tezuka, who is known as the “the god of manga” in Japan for his innovative and enduringly popular comics, Makoto Tezuka (also known as Macoto Tezka) long ago escaped his father’s looming shadow, carving out a career as a film and animation director. At the same time, he has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad