Singapore Actor Aloysius Pang Killed on Military Service, At 28

By

Asia Bureau Chief

CREDIT: Aloysius Pang, via Twitter

Singapore actor, Aloysius Pang died Wednesday of injuries sustained while on military training in New Zealand. He was 28.

Pang was best known for his appearance in movies “Young & Fabulous,” and “Timeless Love.” He also had a string of credits in Singapore TV series.

Pang was involved in accident last week, while repairing a large mobile gun called a howitzer. Organs were crushed when the gun barrel was lowered. Pang was given surgery and kept in an artificially induced coma, in New Zealand, but died from his injuries.

Pang’s death was confirmed shortly before midnight by Singapore’s Ministry of Defense. “National Serviceman, Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang Wei Chong, Aloysius passed away at 2045hrs on 23 January 2019 (SG time) at Waikato Hospital, New Zealand,” the ministry said in a statement.

His body will be returned to Singapore. A committee will investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Singapore operates a system of compulsory National Service. Many people are kept on as reservists after returning to civilian life.

Pang used Twitter on Jan. 5 to tell his fans that he had been called up for reserve duty and would be heading abroad for a while. “Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I’m there so ???? yeah =),” he said.
According to Twitter Pang’s motto was: “Reach high, for stars lie hidden in your soul. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”

