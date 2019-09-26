Singapore Sends Locarno Winner ‘A Land Imagined’ to the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

Singapore has chosen Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined” as its entry to the international feature film category at the Oscars.

The film follows a construction worker from China who goes missing at a Singapore land reclamation site, and an insomniac police investigator who is on the case. It bowed at Locarno where it won three awards including the Golden Leopard and gongs at El Gouna, Pingyao, QCinema, Valladolid, Singapore and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, among others. Peter Yu, Luna Kwok and Xiaoyi Liu star.

Prolific Singaporean production company Akanga Film Productions produced alongside France’s Films de Force Majeure, Singapore’s MM2 Entertainment and Volya Films from the Netherlands. U.S. outfit Visit Films handled international sales. The film is now available on Netflix.

Yeo said: “’A Land Imagined’ is a tribute to Singapore and those who helped to build this migrant nation. So we are thrilled that it will represent our country on a stage as big as the Oscars.”

Singapore first submitted to the category formerly known as foreign language film in 1959, and began submitting again from 2005. It has yet to secure a nomination.