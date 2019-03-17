×

'Shoplifters' Wins Best Picture at Asian Film Awards

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho poses after winning the Best Actor and Excellence in Asian Cinema Award of the Asian Film Awards in Hong KongAsian Film Awards, Hong Kong, Hong Kong - 17 Mar 2019
CREDIT: Kin Cheung/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Zhang Yimou’s highly stylized period epic “Shadow” was the numerical winner at Sunday’s Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong. It bagged four technical awards. But the major prizes went to Japanese and Korean filmmakers.

Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Shoplifters,” a Japanese drama about a family surviving on shoplifting, was named best picture. The film had been the surprise Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes festival last year, but has since won wide acclaim and achieved record scores at the Japanese and Chinese box office.

More to follow.

