‘Shin Ultraman’ in the Works Through Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, co-directors of the 2016 smash hit “Shin Godzilla,” are teaming up again to make the film “Shin Ultraman.” Studio Khara, the animation house Anno launched in 2006, made the announcement on Thursday.

The live action film is based on the iconic 1966 tokusatsu (“special effects”) TV series about a giant alien that battles space monsters to save the Earth. But when it not fighting it takes a human form.

Anno will serve as scriptwriter for Higuchi’s production unit. Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima and Takumi Saito have signed to star. The release is set for 2021, with Tsuburaya Production, Toho and Khara producing.

Anno is currently busy with work on “Evangelion 4.0 Final,” the last installment in his “Remake of the Evangelion” animation franchise. Following its completion, he expects to devote himself full-time to “Shin Ultraman.”

“A baton has been entrusted to me that has been shining ever since I was small child,” Higuchi said in a statement. “I will solemnly strive to fulfill my responsibility to pass on that heavy, radiant baton created by my seniors.