×

‘Shin Ultraman’ in the Works Through Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
1960s TV series "Ultraman"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tsuburya

Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, co-directors of the 2016 smash hit “Shin Godzilla,” are teaming up again to make the film “Shin Ultraman.” Studio Khara, the animation house Anno launched in 2006, made the announcement on Thursday.

The live action film is based on the iconic 1966 tokusatsu (“special effects”) TV series about a giant alien that battles space monsters to save the Earth. But when it not fighting it takes a human form.

Anno will serve as scriptwriter for Higuchi’s production unit. Masami Nagasawa, Hidetoshi Nishijima and Takumi Saito have signed to star. The release is set for 2021, with Tsuburaya Production, Toho and Khara producing.

Anno is currently busy with work on “Evangelion 4.0 Final,” the last installment in his “Remake of the Evangelion” animation franchise. Following its completion, he expects to devote himself full-time to “Shin Ultraman.”

“A baton has been entrusted to me that has been shining ever since I was small child,” Higuchi said in a statement. “I will solemnly strive to fulfill my responsibility to pass on that heavy, radiant baton created by my seniors.

More Film

  • 1960s TV series "Ultraman"

    'Shin Ultraman' in the Works Through Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi

    Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, co-directors of the 2016 smash hit “Shin Godzilla,” are teaming up again to make the film “Shin Ultraman.” Studio Khara, the animation house Anno launched in 2006, made the announcement on Thursday. The live action film is based on the iconic 1966 tokusatsu (“special effects”) TV series about a giant [...]

  • Harriet Movie Toronto The Farewell Movie

    How the Major Film Festivals Are Faring on Gender Parity

    The world’s top-tier film festivals congratulated themselves last year when, one by one, they signed a pledge on gender parity drawn up by the French women’s organization 5050×2020. The protocol commits the fests to greater transparency about the number of films submitted and the makeup of their selection and programming committees, and calls for an [...]

  • Changing the Game

    Outfest Film Review: 'Changing the Game'

    Perhaps you will recall last year’s headlines about Mack Beggs, a then-18-year-old high school athlete from around Dallas. In case you need to refresh your memory: Mack is a practically undefeated transgender wrestler who won the girls’ title in the state of Texas even though he wanted to contest in the boys division as per [...]

  • Jacki Weaver

    Film News Roundup: Jacki Weaver Joining 'Penguin Bloom' With Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln

    In today’s film news roundup, Jacki Weaver gets cast, Mekhi Phifer’s “Obsession” gets acquired and MiLa Media launches an open script submission system. CASTINGS Two-time Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver will join Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln in  the family drama “Penguin Bloom.” Weaver will portray the mother of Watts’ character in the drama, which [...]

  • Dan Inosanto Bruce Lee

    Bruce Lee's Protégé Recalls His Humility Amid 'Once Upon a Time' Criticism

    When it comes to martial arts and cinema, Bruce Lee is an icon. But his depiction in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as an arrogant blowhard who brags about being able to “cripple” boxer Muhammad Ali could not be further from the truth, according to those closest to the real Lee.  For [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad