×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shanghai: ‘A Son of Man’ is Born of Quest for Invention and Exploration

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ecuador docu-drama "A Son of Man" plays in Shanghai festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paracas Independent Films

Many independent film-makers go to great lengths to get their movies made. Ecuador’s Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador had to invent his own technology in order to produce and direct “A Son of Man.” The film unspools at the Shanghai International Film Festival, including three screenings over this weekend.

A passion project for Paris-based, professional explorer Fernandez-Salvador, the film tells the coming of age of an American teenager from the rich suburbs of Minneapolis who reluctantly joins his enigmatic father on a treasure hunt for Inca gold in Ecuador. As they trek the beautiful but hazardous jungle, the young man understands that he and his father cannot escape the family demons which are closing in.

Over a period of years, Fernandez-Salvador devised what he calls a “flying Steadicam” though he says it is not true that the whole film was short with drones. The special device was necessary to capture the film’s extraordinary aerial shots and to leave the jungle environment in pristine condition.

Related

“My challenge was to come up with a machine that is light and small enough to smuggle itself into any part of the real world, but also be capable of replicating all the traditional camera movements,” Fernandez-Salvador told Variety. His trip to Shanghai may help him contact local tech firms interested in manufacturing the device for a wider market.

Another of the film’s unusual characteristics is its position somewhere between documentary and fiction. It uses no actors, only real people who all use their own names and play themselves – including Lily Van Ghemen, who is additionally the film’s producer and is married to Fernandez-Salvador.

The pair say that the film is the first product of Fernadez-Salvador’s Realismo Fantástico manifesto. He calls is a cinema sub-genre that is rooted in honest narratives, made with from real-cast characters, who engage the audience as in classical cinematic experiences like fiction. (He says he is a fan of Jean Rouche, the French filmmaker and anthropologist who is one of the founders of cinema verité movement.)

The director, who also paid especial attention to multi-dimensional sound design, says that the film needs to be seen in theaters. Shanghai is its first international outing, and is expected to be one of several festival appearances in the second half of this year.

“Son of Man” was completed last year, played a limited commercial run, and qualified as Ecuador’s contender for the foreign-language Oscars.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Ecuador docu-drama "A Son of Man"

    Shanghai: ‘A Son of Man’ is Born of Quest for Invention and Exploration

    Many independent film-makers go to great lengths to get their movies made. Ecuador’s Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador had to invent his own technology in order to produce and direct “A Son of Man.” The film unspools at the Shanghai International Film Festival, including three screenings over this weekend. A passion project for Paris-based, professional explorer Fernandez-Salvador, [...]

  • Chen Jianyu

    Shanghai: China's Studios Need to Balance Tourism and Production

    Chinese film studios must function as actual studios, not just tourist destinations, in order to remain viable in the long term, said Chen Jianyu, board chairman of the entity that oversees the Xiangshan Global Studios, one of China’s largest. Speaking at the Shanghai International Film Festival, on Friday, Chen cited statistics showing that China is [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4' Thursday Preview Box

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Soars With $12 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″ has launched impressively with $12 million in Thursday night previews in North America. It’s the second best preview number for an animated movie following the $18.5 million from Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” a year ago. 2016’s “Finding Dory” had been second on that list with $9.2 million. “Toy Story 4,” which brings [...]

  • iQIYI Launches World’s First Professional Interactive

    Shanghai; iQIYI Makes Strides Into Interactive Video

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI is making strides into the interactive sector. It is launching China’s first interactive work after issuing a set of guidelines intended to standardize the creation of such content last month, the company said Friday at the Shanghai International Film Festival. “His Smile” is the first such piece of interactive film [...]

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in Netflix

    Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

    Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces. Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola UCLA

    New Lumière Festival Section to Celebrate Newly Restored Films

    The Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, is launching a new section devoted to “the most outstanding restored films of the year” as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall. Lumière Classics will replace the New Restorations sidebar, a key part of the festival program. The section will consist of two categories, one focused on solely [...]

  • EFP's Future Frames Spotlights New Talent

    EFP's Future Frames Spotlights New Talent at Karlovy Vary Festival

    Now in its fifth year, European Film Promotion’s Future Frames is a next-generation showcase comprising short works by students and recent graduates of European film schools, curated by the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival in cooperation with the EFP. The program has already established itself as an important platform for discovering European talent; this year’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad