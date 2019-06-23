×
Iran’s ‘Castle of Dreams’ Sweeps Shanghai Golden Goblet Award Ceremony

By and
shanghai skyline China Placeholder
CREDIT: Yang Wei Chen/Shutterstock

Iran’s “Castle of Dreams” a drama about family, separation and keeping one’s promises, collected a trio of prizes on Sunday night at the Shanghai International Film Festival. It won the Golden Goblet prize for best film, saw Reza Mirkarimi collect the best director prize, and Hamed Saberi Behdad share the best actor award.

The almost unprecedented awards haul at China’s top film festival was announced barely four hours after the U.S. President Donald Trump imposed “major additional sanctions” against Tehran to prevent Iran’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.

The prizes were decided by a jury headed by Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan, which also gave a double dose of awards to “Inhale-Exhale” a drama about trust and rehabilitation directed by Dito Tsintsadze. The film, a Georgia-Russia-Sweden co-production, earned the festival’s grand jury prize and the best actress award for Salome Demuria.

Earlier, Tom Hiddleston and Milla Jovovich (upcoming in the Tencent-backed “Monster Hunter”) trod the red carpet on Sunday night, helping to bring to a close a 22nd edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival that was nervous and largely dominated by domestic Chinese issues.

The first few days of the festival and its accompanying film market witnessed a parade of private-sector Chinese studios unveil slates of movies that emphasized patriotism, 20th century wars, and other “main melody” themes that closely resembled the output of the now largely defunct state-owned studios. The elephant in the room, at almost every occasion, was the Communist Party’s increasing assertion of power and its willingness to get tough with the U.S.

The festival’s closing ceremony counted even fewer stars than at the opening ceremony nine days earlier. Wu Jing, director and star of the record-breaking “Wolf Warrior” franchise, was by far the biggest Chinese celebrity on a balmy evening.

One red carpet highlight was a group of Ugly Dolls gingerly led through a tunnel of photographers by gowned female attendants, as the announcer excused their shuffling klutziness. “The Ugly Dolls have no sense of direction,” she chirped. “The Ugly Dolls” film, which counts finance from Alibaba Pictures, hits Chinese theaters on Aug. 9.

Red carpet fashion tended towards the sparkly, often involving piles of creased silk, but with a very conservative use of color, and hemlines frequently at full length.

22nd Shanghai International Film Festival – Award Winners

Best Feature Film
“Castle of Dreams” (Iran)

Jury Grand Prix
“Inhale-Exhale” (Georgia/Russia/Sweden)

Best Director
Reza Mirkarimi for “Castle of Dreams”

Best Actor (joint winners)
Chang Feng for “The Return” (China) and Hamed Saberi Behdad for “Castle of Dreams” (Iran)

Best Actress
Salome Demuria for “Inhale-Exhale” (Georgia/Russia/Sweden)

Best Screenplay
Aleksander Lungin and Pavel Lungin for “Brotherhood” (Russia)

Best Cinematography
Jake Pollock for “Spring Tide” (China)

Outstanding Artistic Achievement
“Trees Under the Sun) (India)

Best Animation Film
“Ride Your Wave” (Japan)

Best Documentary Film
“Bridge of Time” (Latvia/ Lithuania/ Estonia)

Best Live Action Short Film
“Nowhere To Put” (China)

Best Animated Short Film
“La Noria” (Spain)

