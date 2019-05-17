×
Seven Films Receive Finance Through Thailand Incentives Scheme

CREDIT: ERIC BLACKMON

Seven international films have benefited from $2.14 million (THB68 million) in cash rebates since Thailand launched a production incentive program at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Administered by the Thailand Film Office, the incentives provide 15% to 20% repayment of qualifying local spend.

At an event in Cannes on Friday, the TFO said that the scheme is functioning well and that the Thai production industry is on course for a record year. In the first quarter of 2019, Thailand has already been used as a location for 28 feature films, with an aggregate local spend of more than $40 million.

“While producers are benefiting from the incentives, Thailand is also benefiting from the arrival of film and television productions. From the crews and facility companies, right through to hotels, domestic transport and the hospitality industry, the revenue earned through servicing international productions benefits many,” said Anan Wongbenjarat, deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism & Sport. “There is also a benefit to tourism, as the sights of Thailand are seen by audiences around the world.”

The first film to go through the full process of application, approval, production, audit and rebate was “Changeland,” directed by and starring Seth Green, and co-starring Breckin Meyer, Brenda Song, Clare Grant and Macaulay Culkin. Others are “Triple Threat,” “Attrition” (Hong Kong); “Junglee” (India); “Race 3” (India); “The Forgotten Army” (India); and “Sergio” (U.S.). A further four films that have applied for rebates are either now shooting or in post-production.

  Seven Films Receive Finance Through Thailand

    Seven international films have benefited from $2.14 million (THB68 million) in cash rebates since Thailand launched a production incentive program at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Administered by the Thailand Film Office, the incentives provide 15% to 20% repayment of qualifying local spend. At an event in Cannes on Friday, the TFO said that

