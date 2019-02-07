×
Salman Khan to Star in Indian Remake of Korean Hit ‘Veteran’

Salman KhanBollywood actor Salman Khan receives five years for poaching, Mumbai, India - 07 Apr 2018Bollywood actor Salman Khan waves to his fans from his residence after he was granted bail by the court in Jodhpur, in Mumbai, India, 07 April 2018. Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail after being found guilty of poaching rare antelopes.
CREDIT: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Sh

Indian superstar Salman Khan will play the hardened detective lead in a planned remake of South Korean cop thriller “Veteran.” Rights for a Hindi adaptation were acquired by Reel Life Production from Korean major CJ Entertainment.

The deal continues a well-established trend of cross-over between the Korean and Indian entertainment sectors – not all of it legal – in recent years. Indian popular music and dance and K-Pop choreography appear to borrow liberally from each other, while Bollywood has frequently leaned on the high-concept stories delivered by Korean commercial movies.

The “Veteran” story pitches a tough detective against an arrogant young millionaire, who repeatedly uses his wealth and connections to escape being brought to justice. The Korean original was directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and starred Hwang Jung-min as the veteran cop, with Yoo Ah-in as his playboy nemesis. Released in 2015, the film grossed $93.8 million and stands as the fourth-highest grossing Korean film of all time.

Variety reviewer Maggie Lee described “Veteran” as “pulsing with Neanderthal machismo,” and “unabashedly crowd-pleasing.” Khan has a string of hugely popular, macho roles in films including in “Dabangg,” “Ek Tha Tiger” and its sequel, as well as a more layered, tough guy performance in “Sultan.”

Khan also stars in now-in-production “Bharat,” a Hindi remake of CJ-produced melodrama “Ode to my Father.” His co-star is ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, with whom Khan previously starred in “Yuvraaj.” Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also produced by Reel Life, “Bharat” is expected to be released in June.

