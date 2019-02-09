Berlin: Japan’s Free Stone Has Sabu’s ‘Jam’ on Its Plate

Cult Japanese director Sabu has completed “Jam,” an action film which features three men from completely different walks of life who find themselves heading for a showdown. One is a do-gooder, another a singer, and the third a Yakuza gangster.

The film heads the slate that sales company Free Stone is unwrapping this week at the European Film Market alongside the Berlin Film Festival. Sabu previously attended the Berlinale with 2015 competition film “Chasuke’s Journey.” Germany’s Rapid Eye Movies is handling sales outside Asia.

Kirin Kiki, the veteran Japanese actress who died in September, will appear for the last time on screen in “Erica 38.” Directed by Yuichi Hibi, the film is a crime drama about a 60-year-old woman (Miyoko Asada) who makes a living as a small-time con artist, and gets sucked into an even larger scam by an older woman (Kirin).

Free Stone is also pitching animation “Violence Voyager,” directed by Ujicha, director of “The Buddha Man” and “The Burning.” The deadly story of two brothers who are attacked at a mysterious amusement park, the film has enjoyed a successful run on the international festival circuit, attending 19 festivals and collecting a trio of awards.