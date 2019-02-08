×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roland Joffe’s ‘Mata Hari’ Series Tops Debut Slate at Palanquin (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roland Joffe
CREDIT: Gael Colliguet/Shutterstock

A TV series about the WWI spy Mata Hari, directed by Roland Joffe, is one of two projects that adorn the debut slate of new production company Palanquin. Noir-thriller “Call Center” completes the initial line up.

Palanquin is jointly headed by producer Guy Louthan and Joffe (“The Killing Fields,” “The Mission”). The company will focus on producing Southeast Asian projects including India-based film and television projects.

Joffe believes that that the true story of Mata Hari is more bizarre than the lurid reputation that she has since attracted as an exotic dancer and spy. To be produced by John Fitzgerald and Julian Grimmond (“The Amazing Race”), “Mata Hari” is structured as an eight-part series that charts the extraordinary life of Magritte, a Dutch girl who escaped an abusive childhood, fled to the Far East with a brilliant but manipulative adventurer who was more than twice her age, and was sucked into the world of espionage, before being executed.

“‘Mata Hari’ is a true story buried in myth. A fabulous untold story of female empowerment, and a gut-wrenching tale of love, loss, loneliness and above all courage,” Joffe said. He has already scouted locations for the series in Indonesia.

Related

“My version of the (Mata Hari) story goes into two things: what she was doing, and why it was taken by men, and seen as something it wasn’t. Mata Hari was a very smart woman. But I think she was not a spy,” Joffe told Variety. “She was proud to be a courtesan. And was not too proud to be described as a harlot, if necessary.”

Joffe was recently confirmed as attached to direct independent mobster drama “The Legitimate Wiseguy.” The picture is set at Monaco Films.

“Call Center” follows an Indian call center operator who cold-calls a family in Alaska during a home invasion. After hearing their distress through the phone, he decides to cash in his life savings and travel to the U.S. in a misguided but heroic attempt to save the family. The project is written and to be directed by Rohit Batra, who is also producing alongside Louthan.

Batra and Louthan previously teamed up on “Line of Descent,” a gangster thriller that has its market premiere this week at the European Film Market. International sales are handled by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard’s Storyboard Media.

“Descent” stars Brendan Fraser and India’s Abhay Deol, Prem Chopra, Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi in a tale a dysfunctional criminal family at war with itself after the death of their father, and simultaneously trying to fend off the undercover cop who is determined to bring the family to justice.

Louthan considers “Descent” as proof of concept for Palanquin’s business model. It involves delivering films to the Indian and Southeast Asian audiences under the U.S. production system, with full financial transparency, and creative involvement. Films are likely to combine local and foreign locations, mixed casts, and to be presented in English and local languages.

“Having filmed in India over a number of years, I’ve seen the rapidly growing audience of middle class and highly educated Indian consumers grow interested in seeing more contemporary, modern stories than the standard Bollywood fare,” Louthan said. Those more modern stories are expected to have strong chance of appealing to global audiences.

Louthan has planned, packaged and produced more than 60 feature films and 30 TV productions. His credits include “The Call,” “Raising Arizona” and “The Last Seduction.” He and Joffe have worked on two previous feature films, “There Be Dragons” and “The Lovers” (aka “Singularity.”)

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • THE FAVOURITE

    Retooled BAFTA Awards Are More Relevant Than Ever to Americans

    Way back in the 20th century, the BAFTAs, which take place Feb. 10, occupied a shifting, uncertain place in the film awards calendar. For much of the 1990s, they acted as a kind of after-party to the long, strenuous haul of Oscar season: taking place a few weeks after the big day in L.A., they [...]

  • Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset

    Freddie Highmore to Star in Mediaset Espana, TF1 Group’s ‘Way Down’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN —  Freddie Highmore, star of U.S. TV hit “The Good Doctor,” will topline “Way Down,” an English-language heist movie partnering two of Europe’s biggest media corporations, Spain’s Mediaset Espana and France’s TF1 Group. TFI Group’s cinema division TF1 Studio will handle international sales and also domestic distribution in France. “Way Down” will be directed [...]

  • European Theaters Tooning Up Animated 2019

    European Theaters Tooning Up for an Animated 2019

    Fairies, dragons, a trip to the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall are just some of the family-friendly highlights in German and European animation this year. While the current crop of animated pics offer historical themes and adaptations of beloved books, a popular German toy line serves as the basis for one highly [...]

  • Another Day of Life Animated Movie

    European Animation Grows Up With Mature Themes

    European animated films continue to tackle weighty subject matter with diverse works aimed at older and more mature audiences. A number of celebrated titles last year impressed by tackling historical, political and cultural subject matter in original ways, among them Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s European Film Award winner “Another Day of Life,” [...]

  • Dogs Of Berlin Netflix

    Netflix Moves Into German Original Films With Three New Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is making its first foray into German original films, unveiling a slate of three projects that it will produce with local film and TV powerhouses UFA, X Filme and ZDF. In the lineup are “Betongold” (“Concrete Gold”), a fast-paced satire about the world of real estate from UFA Fiction; “Isi & Ossi,” a young-adult [...]

  • Atomic Blonde

    Poland's New Incentives Expected to Draw More Foreign Productions

    With Poland’s production incentives finally prepped for launch after years of industry efforts to make the country more competitive, bizzers in the country are stoked these days. Even before offering sweeteners Poland managed to persuade the producers of “Wonder Woman,” “Isle of Dogs” and “Atomic Blonde” to shoot in the country. It has a production [...]

  • LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All

    LevelK Acquires Norwegian Horror Film 'All Must Die' (EXCLUSIVE)

    LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Geir Greni’s Norwegian horror film ”All Must Die” (working title). Written by Greni and Robert Naess, “All Must Die” is set in the Norwegian woods, where a group of friends are having a bachelorette party but events quickly spin out of control. “All Must Die” stars Viktoria Winge, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad