×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Project Gutenberg’ Dominates Hong Kong Film Awards

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director Felix Chong "Project Gutenberg"
CREDIT: Kin Cheung/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Project Gutenberg” took home all of the big prizes at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday, including best film, best script and best director for writer-director Felix Chong. In total the counterfeiting thriller collected seven prizes, having been nominated in 17 categories.

The film’s star Chow Yun-fat was beaten to the acting prize by Anthony Wong, who was a third time winner, this time with “Still Human,” a film about the relationship between a disabled man and his helper. “Still Human” also earned prizes for The Philippines actress Crisel Consunji as best new performer, and for Oliver Chan as best new director.

The best actress prize went to mainland Chinese performer Chloe Maayan for her role in Fruit Chan’s sex-filled “Three Husbands.” The prizes for best supporting actor and actress went to Ben Yuen and Kara Wai, respectively, both for “Tracey,” a coming out transgender film.

A prize for best film from mainland China or Taiwan was awarded to “Dying to Survive.”

The prizes were delivered at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, with the territory’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam on hand to present a lifetime achievement award to veteran actor Patrick Tse.

Related

Hong Kong Film Awards 2019 Winners

Best Film: Project Gutenberg

Best Director: Felix Chong (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Screenplay: Felix Chong (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Actor: Anthony Wong (“Still Human”)

Best Actress: Chloe Maayan (“Three Husbands”)

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Yuen (“Tracey”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kara Wai (“Tracey”)

Best New Performer: Crisel Consunji (“Still Human”)

Best New Director: Oliver Chan Siu-kuen (“Still Human”)

Best Cinematography: Jason Kwan (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Film Editing: Curran Pang (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Art Direction: Eric Lam (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Costume & Makeup: Man Lim-chung (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Action Choreography: Dante Lam (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Original Film Score: RubberBand (“Men on the Dragon”)

Best Original Film Song: RubberBand (“Men on the Dragon”)

Best Sound Design: Nopawat Likitwong & Sarunyu Nurnsai (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Visual Effects: Inho Lee (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Film from Mainland China & Taiwan: “Dying to Survive”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Patrick Tse Yin

Professional Achievement Award: Lau Wan

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Prepping for Film-TV Contract Negotiations

    Leaders of SAG-AFTRA have launched the process of crafting a proposal for a successor deal to its master contract covering feature film and primetime television. The union’s national board, meeting this weekend in Los Angeles, approved the establishment of the wages and working conditions committee, and appointed President Gabrielle Carteris as chair — a post [...]

  • Bibi AnderssonBibi Andersson - 1963

    Bibi Andersson, 'Persona,' 'The Seventh Seal' Actress, Dies at 83

    Bibi Andersson, the Swedish actress who starred in 13 Ingmar Bergman films, died Sunday in Stockholm. She was 83. Director Christina Olofson confirmed her death to several outlets. Andersson had suffered a stroke in 2009 and was hospitalized. Andersson made a name herself after her type-defying role in 1966’s “Persona,” for which she received the [...]

  • John Rentsch Dies

    John Rentsch, Former Paramount Publicity Executive, Dies at 67

    John Rentsch, who served as director of international marketing and publicity for Paramount Pictures, died March 12 in Palm Springs, Calif. of complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 67. Born in Horsham, Australia, Rentsch started his career as a journalist, covering local government for the Australian newspaper. He moved to New York, where he started [...]

  • Box Office: 'Shazam!' Maintains Reign Overseas

    'Shazam!' Rules International Box Office Again With $35 Million

    Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” dominated international box office charts again, generating $35.9 million from 79 overseas markets. The superhero tentpole was the No. 1 movie globally for the second weekend in a row. It added another $25 million in North America, taking ticket sales past $258.8 million worldwide. Internationally, “Shazam!” has earned $163.9 million. It saw [...]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Surpasses $900 Million Worldwide

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” isn’t done rocking just yet. Fox and New Regency’s Queen musical has officially surpassed $900 million in ticket sales across the globe, continuing its mighty run as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. As of Sunday, the Oscar-winning movie has generated $685 million internationally, along with an impressive $216 million at the [...]

  • SHAZAM

    Box Office: 'Shazam!' Remains Victorious as 'Little' Beats 'Hellboy'

    Warner Bros.’ superhero adventure “Shazam!” took a victory lap at the domestic box office, retaining the No. 1 spot for the second weekend in a row. “Shazam!” added another $25 million in its sophomore outing, bringing its North American haul to $94 million. That sum was easily enough to top a crop of newcomers including [...]

  • Colewell

    Film Review: 'Colewell'

    Populated by characters who rarely raise their voices, much less engage in anything that might qualify as “action,” “Colewell” is a character study that’s almost too subdued for its own good. Fortunately, writer-director Tom Quinn has a keen eye for telling details, as well as a superb lead actress in Karen Allen, who stars as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad