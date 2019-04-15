‘Project Gutenberg’ Dominates Hong Kong Film Awards

“Project Gutenberg” took home all of the big prizes at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday, including best film, best script and best director for writer-director Felix Chong. In total the counterfeiting thriller collected seven prizes, having been nominated in 17 categories.

The film’s star Chow Yun-fat was beaten to the acting prize by Anthony Wong, who was a third time winner, this time with “Still Human,” a film about the relationship between a disabled man and his helper. “Still Human” also earned prizes for The Philippines actress Crisel Consunji as best new performer, and for Oliver Chan as best new director.

The best actress prize went to mainland Chinese performer Chloe Maayan for her role in Fruit Chan’s sex-filled “Three Husbands.” The prizes for best supporting actor and actress went to Ben Yuen and Kara Wai, respectively, both for “Tracey,” a coming out transgender film.

A prize for best film from mainland China or Taiwan was awarded to “Dying to Survive.”

The prizes were delivered at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, with the territory’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam on hand to present a lifetime achievement award to veteran actor Patrick Tse.

Hong Kong Film Awards 2019 Winners

Best Film: “Project Gutenberg”

Best Director: Felix Chong (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Screenplay: Felix Chong (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Actor: Anthony Wong (“Still Human”)

Best Actress: Chloe Maayan (“Three Husbands”)

Best Supporting Actor: Ben Yuen (“Tracey”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kara Wai (“Tracey”)

Best New Performer: Crisel Consunji (“Still Human”)

Best New Director: Oliver Chan Siu-kuen (“Still Human”)

Best Cinematography: Jason Kwan (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Film Editing: Curran Pang (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Art Direction: Eric Lam (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Costume & Makeup: Man Lim-chung (“Project Gutenberg”)

Best Action Choreography: Dante Lam (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Original Film Score: RubberBand (“Men on the Dragon”)

Best Original Film Song: RubberBand (“Men on the Dragon”)

Best Sound Design: Nopawat Likitwong & Sarunyu Nurnsai (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Visual Effects: Inho Lee (“Operation Red Sea”)

Best Film from Mainland China & Taiwan: “Dying to Survive”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Patrick Tse Yin

Professional Achievement Award: Lau Wan