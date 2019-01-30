×
‘Wild Wild Country’ Movie in the Works Starring Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Sheila WIld Wild Country
CREDIT: Chopra: Rex/Shutterstock/Sheila: Courtesy of Netflix

Priyanka Chopra is developing a feature film based on “Wild Wild Country,” the hit Netflix docu-series following the Rajneesh cult. Chopra will star as the Indian religious guru Bhagwan Rajneesh’s (also known as Osho) highly influential (and polarizing) assistant Ma Anand Sheela.

The “Quantico” actress announced the plans during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, revealing that she’s partnering with director Barry Levinson to make the movie.

“We’re developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, [Osho’s] right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here,” Chopra told DeGeneres. “[The doc] was amazing, and I’m developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think would be really cool.”

The Emmy-winning, six-part documentary series premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim before launching on Netflix in March of 2018. The show followed the Rajneeshpuram community in Wasco County, Ore.

Chopra also discussed “Isn’t It Romantic,” her upcoming comedy hitting theaters on Feb. 13, in which she stars alongside Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. She also accepted a wedding gift from DeGeneres following her recent nuptials to singer Nick Jonas.

Watch the interview below.

