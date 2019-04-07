‘PM Narendra Modi’ Biopic Cleared For Release on India’s Election Day

A contentious biopic about India’s polarizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled “PM Narendra Modi,” will finally release on April 11. That is the same day that the mega exercise that is the Indian elections begins.

The film has been put together remarkably quickly, with principal photography commencing Jan. 28. It was due in theaters on April 12, with release then brought forward to April 5.

Opposition parties, including the Indian National Congress, had petitioned the Election Commission to delay the film’s release until after the polls close on May 19, on the grounds that it was propaganda for the incumbent prime minister and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Producers announced that the film will release simultaneously in 38 countries.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, who previously directed boxer biopic “Mary Kom,” starring Priyanka Chopra, and produced by Legend Global Studio (“Bhoomi”). It stars Vivek Oberoi (“Company”).

“Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support,” Oberoi tweeted. “Thank you to the Indian Judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all!”

Meanwhile, “Modi: Journey Of A Common Man,” a 10-part Eros Now Original series, directed by Umesh Shukla (“102 Not Out”) is now streaming, with no objections from opposition parties. “The Accidental Prime Minister”, an unflattering portrait of former Congress Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, released in January and flopped.

'PM Narendra Modi' is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019. pic.twitter.com/PGA14LzduK — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 5, 2019