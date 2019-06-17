‘Parasite’ Wins Sydney Film Festival

“Parasite,” the South Korean black drama that previously won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, was Sunday named as the winner of the Sydney Film Festival.

After collecting a cash prize of A$60,000 ($41,200), at Sydney’s State Theatre, “Parasite” director said: “This Festival is really amazing, especially the audience…really special and extraordinary. This is the most meaningful prize for me – in this beautiful city and beautiful theatre, and one of the most beautiful audiences in the world.”

The film charts the intersection of two families from different ends of the economic scale and has been hailed for its biting commentary on Korea’s social woes. After three weekends on commercial release it has grossed $60.3 million.

“She Who Must Be Loved” (aka “She Who Must Be Obeyed”), directed by Erica Glynn, won Sydney’s documentary award. “All These Creatures” picked up both of the festival’s awards for short films.

The Sydney-UNESCO City of Film Award went to Darren Dale and Rachel Perkins of indigenous production company Blackfella Films, with Deborah Mailman presenting the award to Perkins.

“Blackfella Films has been responsible for some of this country’s most outstanding and innovative content including ‘First Australians’ and ‘Redfern Now.’ Each year they continue to expand their film and television slate in new and exciting ways and we are delighted to celebrate their ongoing success with this award,” said Create NSW executive director investment & engagement, Elizabeth W. Scott.

The competition film winners were selected by a jury including John Maynard, Ana Kokkinos, Gaylene Preston, Wagner Moura, and Ritu Sarin.

The festival ran June 5-16, 2019, but will continue to play a selection of popular films for the next four days. And voting for the audience awards remains open until Wednesday.

Sydney Film Festival – 2019 Winners

Official Competition and Sydney Film Prize

2019 Winner: “Parasite”

Documentary Australia Foundation Award for Australian Documentary

2019 Winner: “She Who Must Be Loved”

The Sydney-UNESCO City of Film Award

2019 Winner: Blackfella Films

Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films

2019 Winner for Dendy Live Action Short: “All These Creatures”

2019 Winner of Rouben Mamoulian Award: “All These Creatures”

2019 Winner of Yoram Gross Animation Award: “Sohrab and Rustum”

Event Cinemas Australian Short Screenplay Award

2019 Winner: “Ties That Bind”