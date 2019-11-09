×

‘Parasite’ to Become Year’s Highest-Grossing Foreign Film in the U.S.

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neon CJ Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language black comedy “Parasite” is poised to polish its Oscar credentials this weekend when it is expected to pass the $10 million milestone at the North American box office.

The scathing social critique, which won the Palme d’Or in Cannes in May, opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Oct. 11. It finished last weekend with a running domestic total of $7.53 million, according to tracking service Comscore. (As of last Sunday, it had also earned just short of $102 million in overseas markets as well.)

“It could potentially cross $10 million this weekend since it is adding 142 locations, for a total of 603,” Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian, told Variety.

That total would make “Parasite” the highest grossing foreign-language film of the year on North American soil, overtaking the Spanish-language Mexican comedy “No Manches Frida 2,” which was released in March and grossed $9.27 million domestically.

“‘Parasite has been riding a wave of interest since its debut. Neon’s slow rollout was perfectly orchestrated from day one and this has paid big dividends for the film,” said Dergarabedian. “’Parasite’ is one of the most interesting (and unpredictable) films of the year and has become one of the must-see films of the season.”

In addition to solid box office receipts, “Parasite” has picked up the kind of praise from critics and audiences that make it one of the relatively rare foreign-language films that looks to have real potential across multiple categories in the Academy Awards. Nominations in the best film and best director categories are genuine prospects.

The film’s South Korean backer CJ Entertainment is supporting the film’s campaigning, alongside Neon. In addition to CJ’s own North American staff, the Korean giant is understood to be rotating Seoul staff into the U.S. throughout December.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' to Become Year's Highest-Grossing Foreign Film in the U.S.

    Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language black comedy “Parasite” is poised to polish its Oscar credentials this weekend when it is expected to pass the $10 million milestone at the North American box office. The scathing social critique, which won the Palme d’Or in Cannes in May, opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters on Oct. 11. It finished [...]

  • Shakespeare in Love

    Viacom/Paramount Bail From Negotiations for Miramax Film Library (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom and Paramount Pictures have called off negotiations to acquire the Miramax film library, multiple insiders familiar with the talks told Variety. The media company and studio sent a letter today to Miramax owners beIN Media Group, which acquired the indie company in 2016, retracting their interest in further pursuing a deal. A spokesman for [...]

  • 'Jumanji: The Next Level' China Release

    'Jumanji: The Next Level' Gets China Release Date

    “Jumanji: The Next Level” has received a Dec. 13 release date for China, the same date as the Sony Pictures sequel’s North American launch. China was the top foreign market for 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” with $78 million. Domestic grosses totaled $404 million, while the international take was $562 million. Dwayne Johnson, Jack [...]

  • Honeyland Documentary

    Doc NYC Turns 10: How the Festival Benefited From the Rising Popularity of Documentaries

    When Doc NYC started a decade ago, documentary film was still seen as something of a novelty. In the ensuing years, non-fiction movies have exploded in popularity with hits such as “RBG,” “Free Solo,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “Apollo 11” helping to fuel more interest in the genre. “We never could have anticipated [...]

  • Roman Polanski Accused of Raping Actress

    Roman Polanski Accused of Raping French Actress in 1975

    A French actress accused director Roman Polanski on Friday of raping her at a ski chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, in 1975. Valentine Monnier told Le Parisien that the director violently raped her when she was 18 years old. The publication also spoke with several people who offered corroboration, saying she had told them of the [...]

  • Aaron L. Gilbert, Chairman & CEO,

    AFM: Bron's Aaron Gilbert Emphasizes Diversity and 'Joker'

    On the heels seeing “Joker” becoming a mega-hit, Bron Studios founder and chairman Aaron Gilbert has stressed the importance of focusing on diversity and inclusion. “Diversity is in the DNA of our company,” he said during the opening of the American Film Market’s Finance Conference on Friday morning, dubbed The Future of Film, at the [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Names Negotiating Committee Amid Strike Fears

    With Hollywood already fearing a strike, the Writers Guild of America has appointed more than two dozen members to serve on its negotiating committee for upcoming negotiations on its master contract. The current three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expires on May 1. The guild’s seven-month standoff with agencies [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad