Paramount Hires United International Exec Eugene Yang for Asia Post

CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has hired veteran United International Pictures executive Eugene Yang as senior vice president of theatrical for Asia Pacific.

Yang will begin work on May 1 in Paramount’s newly established Asia Pacific Regional Office based in Taipei. He’s been assigned to supervise the distribution and marketing of all theatrical releases for Paramount throughout the entire region, including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Yang will report to Mary Daily, the studio’s president of international theatrical marketing and home media, and Mark Viane, president of international theatrical distribution.

“Eugene brings a deep and comprehensive understanding of the Asia Pacific region, combined with years of leadership experience and key business relationships, making him the ideal candidate to lead our theatrical distribution operations in these crucial markets,” Viane said on Wednesday.

Yang has been at United International Pictures for more than 20 years, most recently as UIP’s Taiwan managing director and Paramount’s mainland China market supervisor. Prior to that, Yang worked at Buena Vista International’s regional office based in Hong Kong, where he served as assistant sales manager and sales supervisor.

United International Pictures is a joint venture of Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. It distributes films outside of North America.

“With his excellent track record for team-building, profit and loss performance, and vast marketing experience, Eugene is the perfect person to take the lead in supervising this region, and we couldn’t be happier or more confident to have him in this role,” Daily said.

