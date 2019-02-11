×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Pang Ho-Cheung to Direct Louis Cha’s ‘Deer and Cauldron’ Mega Franchise

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Making Films

The Deer and the Cauldron,” one of the best-known martial arts novel series, is to be reborn as a major feature film franchise. Hong Kong’s Pang Ho-cheung (“Love in a Puff” “Isabella”) is to produce and direct.

Pang plans to shoot three movies, back to back, each with a budget of $80 million. Shooting begins production in mid-2019, with a theatrical release for the first from 2021.

Production will be through Pang’s own Making Film. International sales and finance are being organized through mainland Chinese-backed Hong Kong entertainment conglomerate Bravos Pictures. Bravos is introducing the franchise at the European Film market, annex to the Berlin Film Festival. The male lead, Wei Xiaobao, a charming and mischievous hero rather than a wu xia martial arts champion, has not yet been announced.

Set in the Qing Dynasty era, and ranging widely in a fashion comparable to “Harry Potter” or the “Game of Thrones” series, the books were written some 70 years ago, by Louis Cha (aka Jin Rong), the father of the wu xia chivalric martial arts literary genre, who died last year. Cha’s novels have been previously adapted by Stephen Chow and others, and were shot as a Hong Kong TV series more than 20 years ago.

Pang is one of the most talented and most idiosyncratic directors to have emerged from Hong Kong in recent years, with first-rate conventional skills, but often working in a cutting-edge indie fashion. He was also one of the first Hong Kong film makers in the modern era to set up his own outfit in Beijing. “The Deer and the Cauldron,” will be his first period production.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More Film

  • Pang Ho-Cheung to Direct Louis Cha's

    Berlin: Pang Ho-Cheung to Direct Louis Cha's 'Deer and Cauldron' Mega Franchise

    “The Deer and the Cauldron,” one of the best-known martial arts novel series, is to be reborn as a major feature film franchise. Hong Kong’s Pang Ho-cheung (“Love in a Puff” “Isabella”) is to produce and direct. Pang plans to shoot three movies, back to back, each with a budget of $80 million. Shooting begins [...]

  • Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman Film ‘The

    Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’ Notches Sales

    Yuval Adler’s thriller “The Secrets We Keep” has pre-sold into multiple territories. AGC is financing and selling the title, which stars Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) and Joel Kinnaman (“Altered Carbon”), and sealed the deals in Berlin. Amazon has taken the rights in France, Universum in Germany, and Cloud Nine in Italy. [...]

  • Production designer Eugenio Caballero takes part

    Eugenio Caballero and Alice Rohrwacher Join Doha Film Institute's Qumra Lineup

    The Doha Film Institute has added Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to the lineup of top talents who will hold master classes and act as mentors during its Qumra event which blends creative workshop and festival elements. They join previously announced prominent directors Agnès Varda, Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Pawel Pawlikowski [...]

  • Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk

    Berlin’s Drama Series Days: Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk ‘Arde Madrid’

    BERLIN — When Variety conducted the following interview, “Arde Madrid” was a Movistar + Original Series which was sparking good word of mouth from sneak peak screenings over the summer in Madrid. Since then, it has gone on to world premiere to acclaim at the San Sebastián Festival, be renewed for a second season, become [...]

  • Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri

    Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri Pick' Proves a Hot Seller for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont has closed key deals on Rémi Bezançon’s “The Mystery of Henri Pick,” which is having its market premiere at the European Film Market. The mystery-comedy, which is headlined by French stars Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin, was produced by Mandarin Production, the company behind Francois Ozon’s Berlinale competition film “By the Grace of God.” [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at

    Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at Polish Party in Berlin

    Radoslaw Smigulski (right), general director of the Polish Film Institute, hosted Friday’s Polish Party at Berlin’s Ewerk, where the guests included Agnieszka Holland (left), director of Berlin competition film “Mr. Jones,” and European Film Academy chairwoman. Among the guests were filmmakers Sergei Loznitsa and Olga Chajdas, Antoine le Bos, founder of Groupe Ouest, Philip Ilienko, [...]

  • Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme

    Incoming Berlin Artistic Director to Bring Over His Locarno Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carlo Chatrian, the incoming artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, is bringing the core of his Locarno fest programming team with him when he takes up his new post in the German capital in June, Variety has learned. Set to be part of Chatrian’s Berlinale team are the Locarno Film Festival’s outgoing head of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad