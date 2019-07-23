×

‘The Tower’ Animation Wins Japan’s Skip City Festival

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Tower animated film about Palestinians
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skip City Festival

The Tower,” Mats Grorud’s animation about the plight of the Palestinians, as viewed through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl in Beirut, won the grand prize in the international competition at the 16th edition of Skip City International D-Cinema Festival. The film also scooped the section’s audience award.

The Skip City festival, which launched in 2004 to promote the then-new medium of digital cinema, played July 16-21 in Kawaguchi, a suburb of Tokyo and the site of the Skip City media complex.

In the Japanese feature film competition the best picture winner was “Sacrifice,” a drama by first-timer Taku Tsuboi that focuses on strange incidents at a college – and a female student who was once a member of a religious cult.

In the same competition the Skip City Award went to “F Is for Future,” Teppei Isobe’s drama about an aimless high school boy who finds a purpose when a friend is involved in a traffic accident. The winner gains free access to audio and video facilities in the Skip City complex.

In the Japanese shorts competition the best picture was “The Distant Light” by Tatsuya Utsuno.
Cult director Takashi Miike chaired the international feature film jury. “All ten films (in the section) were excellent and different… It was a truly precious time for me to watch films from the new generation of talented directors. I will keep trying my best until I eventually retire,” he said.

More Film

  • Beware of Children

    First Trailer Released for Venice Days' Entry 'Beware of Children' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given exclusive access to the first trailer for Dag Johan Haugeruds’ politically and socially charged drama “Beware of Children,” which premieres as part of Venice Film Festival’s Venice Days section. We also speak to Norwegian producer Yngve Saether about the film. The pic, which is being sold at Venice by Picture Tree [...]

  • The Tower animated film about Palestinians

    ‘The Tower’ Animation Wins Japan's Skip City Festival

    “The Tower,” Mats Grorud’s animation about the plight of the Palestinians, as viewed through the eyes of an 11-year-old girl in Beirut, won the grand prize in the international competition at the 16th edition of Skip City International D-Cinema Festival. The film also scooped the section’s audience award. The Skip City festival, which launched in [...]

  • For web story

    Transgender Immigrant Pic 'Lingua Franca,' Thriller 'Only Beasts' to Bow at Venice Days

    New York-based Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval’s “Lingua Franca,” about a transgender immigrant, is among 11 competition entries, all world premieres, that will launch from the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section. The only U.S. entry set to compete in the section modeled on Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, “Lingua Franca” is Sandoval’s third work. It [...]

  • Female-Led and LGBTQ Narratives Win Big

    Female-Led and LGBTQ Narratives Win Big At Durban FilmMart Awards

    DURBAN–Female-driven narratives and daring portraits of queer culture around the continent were the big winners at this year’s Durban FilmMart (DFM), the industry program of the Durban Intl. Film Festival, which handed out awards at a ceremony Monday night at the Southern Sun Maharani Hotel. Among the prize-winners were the story of a Zimbabwean woman [...]

  • Oscar Nominations Reactions Phyllis Nagy

    Screenwriter Phyllis Nagy Runs for Writers Guild Presidency, Citing Agency Stalemate

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy is challenging Writers Guild of America West’s incumbent president David Goodman, citing his handling of the bitter stalemate between the WGA and Hollywood agents. Nagy announced her candidacy online Monday night, a day before the deadline for filing. She made the announcement  in a private online group as part of Writers for [...]

  • Klaudia-Reynicke

    Locarno: Summerside Picks Up ‘Love Me Tender’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rome-based Summerside Intl. has acquired international sales rights to Klaudia Reynicke’s “Love Me Tender.” The second feature from Peru-born and Switzerland-based filmmaker will receive its world premiere at the Locarno Festival in its Filmmakers of the Present competition, which focuses on first and second features. Summerside Intl. is the world sales agent, excluding and Lichtenstein [...]

  • Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham2019 Writers

    Writers Guild Announces 2020 Awards Show Date

    The 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards will take place in coinciding ceremonies in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and the Edison Ballroom in New York on Feb. 1, the Writers Guild of America announced. The WGA will begin voting in November and will reveal this year’s TV nominees Dec. 5 and film Jan. 6. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad