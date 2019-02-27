×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Asian Neighbors Talk of War

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
People burn portraits of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-Indian protest in Lahore, Pakistan, 27 February 2019. According to media reports, the Pakistan Army on 27 February 2019 stated it shot down two Indian fighter jets that were flying in its airspace. The incident came a day after India had claimed that its warplanes bombed a militant training camp and killed a large number of militants near the Line of Control (LoC) inside Pakistan.Indian aircraft crashes on border between Pakistan and India, Lahore - 27 Feb 2019
CREDIT: RAHAT DAR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The film industry, which plays a prominent role in both India and Pakistan, has felt the immediate impact of warlike tensions being ratcheted up between the South Asian neighbors and rivals.

The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association says it is boycotting Indian content, and that no Indian film will be released in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to act against Indian-made advertisements.

The two countries have repeatedly been to war over the disputed province of Kashmir, since the two countries gained their independence in 1947. Tensions have flared in recent days after a squadron of Indian warplanes crossed the so-called “Line of Control” between the two countries in the early hours of Tuesday, and bombed what India claims was a training camp for terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

On Wednesday, Pakistan claimed that two Indian aircraft were shot down in Pakistani airspace and two pilots arrested. India reported that a Pakistani aircraft was shot down in Indian airspace and that an Indian helicopter had crashed near the border.

Related

Bollywood launched its own preemptive strikes. Fox Star Studios India decided not to release hit comedy “Total Dhamaal” in Pakistan. Distributor Maddock Films cancelled the planned Pakistan releases of “Luka Chuppi” (set for March 1,) “Arjun Patiala” and “Made In China.”

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees called for a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan and punishment for Indian producers who employ Pakistani talent. Pakistani singers are very popular on Bollywood soundtracks. The two banned each other’s talent between 2016-17.

At a political level, there is now intense speculation whether India’s general elections, scheduled for April or May, will now be postponed by a “war emergency.” Alternatively, the war talk could boost the standing of nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nationalism is already on the rise. The January 11 release of “Uri – The Surgical Strike,” which details an Indian army operation in Pakistan is a massive hit in India, grossing more than $42 million and continues to play in cinemas. On Wednesday, Sony also announced the production of “Major,” a tale of heroism by a soldier who died in the Pakistan-backed 2008 terror raids in Mumbai.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Politics

  • People burn portraits of Indian Prime

    Pakistan Bans Indian Films as Asian Neighbors Talk of War

    The film industry, which plays a prominent role in both India and Pakistan, has felt the immediate impact of warlike tensions being ratcheted up between the South Asian neighbors and rivals. The Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association says it is boycotting Indian content, and that no Indian film will be released in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Information Minister [...]

  • Donald Trump

    House Moves to Block Trump From Declaring Emergency to Build Wall

    WASHINGTON — The House passed a resolution to block President Donald Trump from declaring a national emergency as a means to build a barrier along the southern border. The resolution passed 245-182, with 13 Republicans joining with Democrats. It will next go to the Senate, which has just over two weeks to bring it to [...]

  • David Cicilline

    Key Antitrust Lawmaker Sees 'Reawakening' in Congress to Perils of Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the new chair of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, is among a number of key congressional Democrats, now empowered with a majority, likely to be a thorn in the side of the Trump administration. At a hearing earlier this month, he grilled then-Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker over a [...]

  • The Federal Trade Commission building in

    FTC Launches Task Force to Monitor Big Tech

    WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is launching a task force to monitor technology markets, and its scrutiny will include proposed mergers and ones that have already taken place. The task force will take enforcement action “when warranted,” the FTC said. The move is a response to increased concerns among Democrats and Republicans over the [...]

  • The Red Line Website Lets You

    Pranksters Launch Website to Call Republican Senators in Russian

    A group of pranksters has found an unusual way to put a spotlight on the Trump administration’s foreign policy, and possible collusion with Russia: Mschf Internet Studios launched a website Tuesday that lets anyone call their Republican senators — in Russian. “As the United States Government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American [...]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    Appeals Court Upholds Ruling in Favor of AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court upheld AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, rejecting a Justice Department effort to reverse a lower court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. In a 3-0 decision, the appellate judges found the government’s claim, that the lower court “misunderstood and misapplied” economic principles, “unconvincing.” The government is not [...]

  • Michael Cohen (C), President Donald Trump's

    Michael Cohen to Accuse Trump of Lying and Potentially Criminal Conduct (Report)

    President Trump’s onetime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, is expected to accuse his former boss of lying, making racist comments and engaging in potentially criminal conduct since assuming office, media reports say. Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives oversight committee Wednesday in a public appearance that is expected to focus on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad