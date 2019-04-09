×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘One Cut of the Dead’ Heads for North America With AMC’s Shudder

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Enbu Seminar

Shudder, the horror specialty streaming service of AMC Networks, has acquired all rights in North America to the hit Japanese zombie comedy “One Cut of the Dead.” The company said that it had also licensed rights to the film for Australia and New Zealand, where it plans to launch later this year.

Made for $27,000, the film became a box office sensation in Japan following its release in two Tokyo theaters in June of last year. It has since earned more than $30 million or 1,000 times its budget.

Shudder negotiated the deal with Adam Torel, whose production and distribution company Third Window Films released the film theatrically in the U.K. and on English-subtitled DVDs. Torel was representing Koji Ichihashi, the president of Enbu Seminar, the Tokyo film school that backed and produced “One Cut.”

In March, Ichihashi told Variety that Enbu was working towards an English-language remake of the film with a new company involving “One Cut” co-creator Ryuichi Wada, Tokyo-based U.S. producer Patrick Cunningham, lawyer Ted Johnson and actor Takuro Kurai.

The film has screened at more than 100 festivals around the world, beginning with Japan’s Yubari festival in March 2018 and the Far East Film Festival in Italy in April last year.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • WGA Writers Contract Talks

    Writers Guild, Agents Resume Meeting on Tightened Rules

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood agents are holding their first meeting since agreeing to a six-day delay on implementing tightened rules on agents. The meeting took place Monday afternoon at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles, two days after the two sides averted a potentially chaotic scenario that would have [...]

  • Drew Goddard

    Drew Goddard Developing Graphic Novel 'Sabrina' as Movie

    New Regency, RT Features, and Drew Goddard have partnered to produce the film “Sabrina,” based on Nick Drnaso’s graphic novel. Goddard is adapting the script with an eye to direct. “Sabrina,” published in 2018, became the first graphic novel to be long-listed for the prestigious Man Booker Prize. RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and New Regency’s [...]

  • Seymour Cassel

    Seymour Cassel, Actor in John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson Films, Dies at 84

    Prolific actor Seymour Cassel, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Faces” and appeared in Wes Anderson films including “Rushmore,” died Sunday in Los Angeles of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 84. Cassel was a veteran of dozens of independent films, appearing in multiple roles in films directed by John Cassavetes and Anderson. In addition to [...]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Prime Video Launches Shorts Festival for Underrepresented Filmmakers

    Amazon Prime Video has announced it will launch the All Voices Film Festival, a short-film competition for U.S. filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds to compete for a grand prize of $25,000. Submissions must be created by or feature people from marginalized communities, such as people of color and ethnic, gender and religious minorities, LGBTQ people, veterans [...]

  • A Dark Place review

    Film Review: 'A Dark Place'

    As much a character study as it is a murder mystery, “A Dark Place” is a little under-complicated in both departments. This drama (formerly shown as “Steel Country”) stars Andrew Scott as a small-town Pennsylvania man on the autism spectrum who becomes obsessed with a local child’s seemingly accidental death, ruffling feathers as he conducts [...]

  • Rich Moore

    'Zootopia' Director Rich Moore Leaves Disney for Sony Pictures Animation

    Rich Moore, who won an Academy Award for “Zootopia,” will be joining Sony Pictures Animation to develop, produce, and direct original animated features. Sony Pictures Animation, which made the announcement on Monday, said Moore will also be be available to act in an advisory capacity with ongoing feature film and series-based projects. Kristine Belson, president [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Nadja Regin, Bond Girl in 'From Russia With Love' and 'Goldfinger,' Dies at 87

    Serbian actress Nadja Regin, who appeared in two early James Bond movies, has died at the age of 87. The news was announced on the official 007 Twitter account, which said: “We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, ‘From [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad