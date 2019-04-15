×

Nuri Bilge Ceylan to Head Shanghai Festival Jury

Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan
CREDIT: Morteza Atabaki/Sarajevo Film Festival

Nuri Bilge Ceylan, the Turkish director responsible for “Three Monkeys” and”Once Upon A Time in Anatolia,” has been named as president of the jury for the competition section at this year’s Shanghai International Film Festival. He will head a jury that decides the Golden Goblet Awards.

“Ceylan has a unique film language. He depicts the journey of life with deep long lens and accurately expresses his philosophical thinking and reveal the truth of life to audiences silently in poetic words and literary narration,” said the Shanghai festival in a statement. It also described him as a national treasure.

Originally an electrical engineer, Ceylan has had six of his films selected for the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival. There he has collected awards including best film, best director and jury prize. His “Winter Sleep” was the Palme d’Or winner in 2014. 

Previous jury presidents in Shanghai have included Luc Besson, Chen Kaige, Wong Kar-wai, Danny Boyle, John Woo, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Tom Hooper, Gong Li, Andrei Zvyagintsev, Emir Kusturica, Cristian Mungiu, and Jiang Wen.

The festival says that its competition section adheres to “the philosophy of being professional, international and people-benefiting, and with the positioning of rooting in Asia, focusing on Chinese and supporting young generation” and that it is “a platform for the exchange of Chinese and foreign film cultures.” The festival this year runs June 15-24.

