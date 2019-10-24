×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Nina Wu’ Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nina Wu Midi Z Un Certain Regard Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Luxbox

Nina Wu,” a dark drama about the Asian film industry, sexual harassment, and one woman’s paranoia, will get a release in North American theaters in 2020.

Rights to the Taiwanese-produced picture, which premiered at the Cannes festival in the Un Certain Regard section, were acquired by New York-based distributor Film Movement.

The film was directed by Taiwan-based Burmese director Midi Z, and originally written by lead actress Wu Ke-xi, who draws on her own experiences.

In the film, an aspiring actress finally gets her big break with a leading role in a spy thriller set in the 1960s. The part, which calls for nudity and explicit sex scenes, is made more challenging by the director’s repeated humiliations. While seemingly on the brink of professional triumph, the woman’s psychological resolve begins to crack, and she becomes convinced that a mysterious woman may be stalking and attacking her.

The acquisition announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, and producer Isabelle Ho of Seashore Image Productions. The producers were represented by CAA. In other territories the rights are handled by Paris-based sales agency Luxbox.

“Midi Z and Wu Ke-Xi deliver a searing account of the psychological toll faced by many women – wherever they may be. ‘Nina Wu’ is an incredible ride through the nightmares we increasingly hear about in the news,” said Rosenberg. The theatrical outing will be followed by releases on home entertainment and digital platforms, including the company’s own Film Movement Plus.

Film Movement has also recently acquired: Japan’s “A Girl Missing,” from director Koji Fukada; Diao Yinan’s Chinese gangland noir “The Wild Goose Lake”; Bertrand Bonello’s horror-fantasy “Zombi Child” which is set for a Jan. 24, 2020 release; and Hlynur Palmason’s grief and revenge tale “A White, White Day.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Nina Wu Midi Z Un Certain

    ‘Nina Wu’ Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Nina Wu,” a dark drama about the Asian film industry, sexual harassment, and one woman’s paranoia, will get a release in North American theaters in 2020. Rights to the Taiwanese-produced picture, which premiered at the Cannes festival in the Un Certain Regard section, were acquired by New York-based distributor Film Movement. The film was directed [...]

  • Japanese actor Hirofumi Arai

    Prosecutors Seek Five-Year Jail Term for Hirofumi Arai, Actor on Rape Charges

    Prosecutors in the rape case against actor Hirofumi Arai have requested a five-year sentence. They made the call at a public hearing on Wednesday in the Tokyo District Court. Arai has pleaded innocent to charges that he sexually assaulted a woman dispatched to his residence from a massage service on July 1 of last year. [...]

  • Box Office Mojo new

    Box Office Mojo Site Transformed by IMDbPro

    BoxOfficeMojo.com has been transformed into an IMDbPro site, losing some of its free features. The Amazon-owned site, which had previously operated free of charge, was given a new look with its header reading “Box Office Mojo by IMDb Pro.” Information such as breakdowns by genre is now only available behind the IMDbPro paywall. The Box [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Hocus Pocus' Sequel in Development at Disney Plus

    Disney Plus has launched development of a sequel to 1993’s fantasy comedy “Hocus Pocus” with “Workaholics” writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo on board to script. The original “Hocus Pocus” starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem, Ma. The witches [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Variety Wins 2019 Eppy Award for Best Digital Magazine

    Variety has won two Eppy Awards from Editor & Publisher, including Best Digital Magazine and Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature for “American (In)Justice” — a collaboration with fellow PMC property Rolling Stone. “American (In)Justice” also tied with USA Today’s “Copy, Paste, Legislate” collaboration with The Arizona Republic and the Center for Public Integrity. Variety has provided [...]

  • Joker Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

    Box Office: Villains Face Off Again as 'Joker' and 'Maleficent' Battle for First Place

    Despite three new nationwide releases, domestic box office charts look to be dominated by holdovers — Warner Bros.’ “Joker” and Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — during the last weekend in October. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” debuted last weekend with $36 million in North America, enough to dethrone “Joker” after the super-villain origin story’s back-to-back [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad