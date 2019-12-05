×
‘The Nightingale’ and ‘Lambs of God’ Dominate AACTA Awards

Cast and crew of the The Nightingale pose for a photograph after winning the AACTA Awards for Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Direction at the 2019 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in Sydney, Australia, 04 December 2019.Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in Sydney, Australia - 04 Dec 2019
CREDIT: DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Confrontational revenge drama “The Nightingale” was the big winner in the feature film category of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards. “Lambs of God” was dominant in the TV section.

The Nightingale” was named as best film. Jennifer Kent additionally won the best director and best screenplay awards. Giving her a night to remember, Kent was also named as one of the producers of “The Nightingale.” Aisling Franciosi was named best actress, giving the film six prizes.

The win meant snubs for “Hotel Mumbai and “Ride Like a Girl,” two of the highest grossing Australian films of the past year. “Mumbai” came away with a single AACTA prize, “Ride Like a Girl” none. Other defeated titles in the best film category were “Judy & Punch,” “Top End Wedding,” and “The King.” David Michod’s “The King” won AACTA awards for cinematography, costume design and production design.
Damon Herriman continued his winning streak, picking up the best actor award for his lead role in “Judy & Punch.”

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” was named best Asian film, from a category that totaled nine nominations, including three from mainland China.

In the TV awards, honors were split between “Lambs of God,” which earned eight awards, including best telefeature or miniseries, and “Total Control,” which collected six awards, including best drama series. Its lead actors Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths took home best lead actress in a television drama and best guest or supporting actress in a television drama respectively.

The inaugural AACTA award for best factual entertainment went to Rose d’Or winning series “You Can’t Ask That.” Newcomer, “Lego Masters Australia” took the AACTA award for best entertainment program.

The awards were presented on Wednesday night at a ceremony hosted by Shane Jacobson at The Star Event Centre in Sydney. Earlier, some of the technical awards were presented at a ceremony on Monday.

