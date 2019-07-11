×

New South Wales Introduces PDV Incentive, Wins Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Project

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Smoke haze covers the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera house in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 29 April 2019. Planned hazard reduction burns around the state have left a layer of smoke around Sydney, with the air quality reaching 'hazardous' levels in some areas.Smoke haze in Sydney, Australia - 29 Apr 2019
CREDIT: BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New South Wales, the Australian state that includes Sydney, is to introduce a post-production, digital and visual effects (PFV) incentive.

The new subsidy, worth 10% of spending on post-production, digital and visual effects, can be used by film and TV productions in addition to the existing 30% federal rebate scheme. To qualify, a production must spend $349,000 (A$500,000) in the state.

The majority of Australia’s post-production facilities companies, including Animal Logic, Cutting Edge, Fin Design and Plastic Wax, are located in the Sydney area. The NSW government says the state is home to 60% of the country’s screen practitioners.

The state government said that the funding decision makes NSW competitive with international locations in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. The move also allows NSW to catch up with other Australian states. The move follows similar decisions in 2017 by South Australia, and last year by Queensland.

“I’m delighted that confirming this incentive has allowed us to sign with Warner Bros. for post-production on the upcoming Untitled Baz Luhrmann Elvis Project, which anticipates injecting up to $35m into the State,” NSW minister for the arts Don Harwin said.

“The announcement of a PDV credit by the NSW government will provide much-needed consistency and confidence to productions which must make decisions on where to place post work under very tight timeframes. This will allow us to utilize the world-class facilities in NSW for our upcoming Baz Luhrmann project in 2020,” said Warner Bros. Pictures senior VP of production, Danielle Dajani.

“This clear commitment by the NSW Government to making PDV attraction incentives more competitive with other states such as South Australia will be a huge boost to Animal Logic’s ability to continue to secure large scale international productions like ‘Peter Rabbit’ to NSW,” said Animal Logic COO Sharon Taylor.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Smoke haze covers the Sydney Harbour

    New South Wales Introduces PDV Incentive, Wins Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' Project

    New South Wales, the Australian state that includes Sydney, is to introduce a post-production, digital and visual effects (PFV) incentive. The new subsidy, worth 10% of spending on post-production, digital and visual effects, can be used by film and TV productions in addition to the existing 30% federal rebate scheme. To qualify, a production must [...]

  • HORRIBLE-HISTORIES-THE-MOVIE-ROTTEN-ROMANS-Sebastian-Croft-as-Atti-

    ‘Horrible Histories’ Movie Director on Taking History Lessons From Monty Python

    Homework for Dominic Brigstocke, the director of “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans,” included watching Monty Python and speaking to “Blackadder” co-creator Richard Curtis as he and the team went about taking a hit kids’ show from the small to big screen. “There’s a great tradition of the British making fun of their history,” [...]

  • Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia

    Pinewood Pulls Out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios Partnership

    Pinewood Group has pulled out of Iskandar Malaysia Studios, ending a 10-year partnership with the facility’s local backers. Pinewood, which provided its brand, consultancy, and marketing, and the Malaysian studio confirmed the move Thursday. The name of the 124,000-square-foot has now been changed from Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios to Iskandar Malaysia Studios. The complex covers [...]

  • The 12 boys and their coach,

    Real-Life Heroes Head Cast of Thai Rescue Film 'The Cave' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Several of the real-life heroes whose actions in rescuing a soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand made world headlines a year ago this month will play themselves in upcoming movie “The Cave.” They include rescue diver Jim Warny from Belgium, dive instructors Erik Brown from Canada and Mikko Paasi from Finland, and Chinese [...]

  • Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.'

    Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.' U.K. Studios at Leavesden

    UPDATED: Firefighters continue to tackle a major fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden that broke out Wednesday night. Police have closed a local road to allow firefighters to run a hose from a local canal, and additional fire trucks were called in Thursday morning to join the 15 already battling the blaze. The fire is [...]

  • China Loves New 'Mulan' Trailer, Except

    China Loves New 'Mulan' Trailer, Except Its Historical Inaccuracies

    The internet in China has exploded with excitement over Disney’s viral new “Mulan” trailer, but some have bemoaned the glaring historical and geographical inaccuracies in the short clip, calling the mashup of unrelated Chinese-looking elements disrespectful. Most on social media were thrilled to catch their first glimpse of mainland-born Crystal Liu Yifei in the titular [...]

  • Denise Nickerson Dead: 'Willy Wonka' Actress

    Denise Nickerson, Violet in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,' Dies at 62

    Denise Nickerson, best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 version of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” died Wednesday night after being taken off life support. She was 62. Her family made the announcement on Facebook. “She’s gone,” the message read. Nickerson suffered a severe stroke in June 2018 after which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad