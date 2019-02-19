×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Fox Appoints Wayne Borg to Los Angeles Studio Role

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of twofour54

Wayne Borg, who has headed the Fox Studios Australia operations in Sydney for the past four years, has been appointed president and general manager of studios at New Fox. He will relocate from Australia to Los Angeles.

Fox Studios Australia, which is to remain part of 21st Century Fox and will become part of Disney following the yet-to-be completed merger, has picked an interim managing director. It has not made the appointment public, but Australian local media sources have named him as John Hughes, head of commercial and operations.

Under the plans announced in December 2017 by 21st Century Fox executive chairman, Rupert Murdoch, 21st Century Fox will be sold to Disney in a deal then valued at $69 billion. The transaction is currently expected to close in March 2019.

Murdoch will also create a “New Fox” company which retains a portfolio of news, sports and broadcast businesses, including Fox News Channel, Fox Broadcasting and the Fox Business Network. New Fox will also own the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles. It is understood that New Fox will lease the L.A. studio to Disney, for Disney to continue using it for a while.

Related

Borg took over at Fox Studios Australia in 2014 from Nancy Romano after serving for six years as chief commercial officer and president international of Abu Dhabi- based twofour54. There his remit included oversight of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, the Abu Dhabi Film Festival and Media Summit, Tropfest Arabia, the training academy and production and broadcast facilities.

Previously Borg joined Universal Pictures International in 2000 with responsibility for Australia/NZ. In 2003, he was promoted to VP for Latin America and Asia Pacific, and moved to London.

Staff remaining with the slimmed down 21st Century Fox – Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight and Fox 2000, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX Productions and Fox21, FX Networks, Fox Sports Regional Networks, Fox Networks Group International, Star India, and 21st Century Fox’s interests in National Geographic Partners, Hulu, Sky, Tata Sky and Endemol Shine Group – will learn their fates after March. Some may be offered positions in the enlarged Disney group, others will be offered redundancy packages.

Popular on Variety

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't it Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt A Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

More Film

  • New Fox Appoints Wayne Borg to

    New Fox Appoints Wayne Borg to Los Angeles Studio Role

    Wayne Borg, who has headed the Fox Studios Australia operations in Sydney for the past four years, has been appointed president and general manager of studios at New Fox. He will relocate from Australia to Los Angeles. Fox Studios Australia, which is to remain part of 21st Century Fox and will become part of Disney [...]

  • Lisa Borders Time's Up

    Time's Up President Lisa Borders Resigns

    Lisa Borders has resigned as president of Time’s Up, she and the organization announced on Monday. Borders is resigning due to family issues, she said in a statement. Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will now serve as interim CEO. “As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to [...]

  • Keira Knightly as "Rachael Morgan" in

    Film Review: Keira Knightley in 'The Aftermath'

    Less widely seen (and acclaimed) than it deserved to be, James Kent’s debut feature “Testament of Youth” was one of the great recent love-in-wartime dramas, translating the intimate romance and sprawling human tragedy of Vera Brittain’s WWI memoir with a grace and heft worthy of its David Lean allusions. Four years on, it’s not hard [...]

  • Inside Amazon's New Feature Film Strategy

    Amazon's New Film Strategy: Straight-to-Service Titles and Starry Sundance Buys

    It was close to midnight when Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke got the text. The company had failed in its quest to acquire “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” a body image dramedy that captivated Salke when she saw it at Sundance. A sales agent on the project messaged her to say that a competitor offered a [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron71st Annual Writers Guild Awards,

    Alfonso Cuarón on Academy's 'Inevitable' Reversal on Televised Oscar Categories

    Alfonso Cuarón isn’t exactly surprised that the Academy reversed its decision and will now air all the Oscar categories during the live show on Sunday. Feb. 24. Calling the decision “inevitable,”Cuarón tells Variety that he thinks the Academy should take things even further. “Let’s stop calling them technical categories!” he told Variety on Sunday night [...]

  • TorinoFilmLab Announces Selections for 2019 ScriptLab

    TorinoFilmLab Announces Selections for 2019 ScriptLab (EXCLUSIVE)

    The TorinoFilmLab has announced the 20 feature projects and five story editor trainees who have been selected to take part in the 2019 edition of ScriptLab, an initiative focused on the development of fiction feature film scripts in early development stage. Beginning in March, this year’s participants will team up with filmmakers from around the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad