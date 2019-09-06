×
Nepal, Philippines Pick First Features as Oscar Race Contenders

Nepal Oscar hopeful film "Bulbul"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Awaken Productions

Nepal and The Philippines have both chosen debut features as their candidates for the Oscars’ international feature film category.

Nepal’s academy award selection committee chose Binod Paudel’s “Bulbul.” Starring Swastima Khadka and Mukun Bhusal, the film follows the travails of a woman who drives a tempo truck in Kathmandu. “Bulbul” was released in Nepal in February.

At the country’s annual National Awards Khadka won best actress while Paudel won best director. “Bulbul” is Paudel’s feature debut. He previously wrote 2013’s “Saanghuro” that won best screenplay and best director at Nepal’s National Awards.

Nepal has been submitting to the category formerly known as the foreign film award since 1999. The country scored a nomination for its first entry, Eric Valli’s “Himalaya,” but has not been nominated since. Globally acclaimed films submitted to the category from Nepal include Min Bahadur Bham’s “The Black Hen” and Deepak Rauniyar’s “White Sun”.

Elsewhere in Asia, The Philippines has selected “Dagsin” as its contender. A first film by Atom Magadia, with its screenplay by his wife Anne, “Dagsin” is the story of a WWII hero who lost his legs and, with them, his faith. ‘Dagsin’ means ‘gravity’ in the local Ilocano language.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on February 9, 2020.

 

  Nepal Oscar hopeful film "Bulbul"

    Nepal and The Philippines have both chosen debut features as their candidates for the Oscars' international feature film category. Nepal's academy award selection committee chose Binod Paudel's "Bulbul." Starring Swastima Khadka and Mukun Bhusal, the film follows the travails of a woman who drives a tempo truck in Kathmandu. "Bulbul" was released in Nepal in [...]

