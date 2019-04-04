You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Boards ‘No Land’s Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of Netflix’ “Sacred Games” series, is set to star in and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man.”

The predominantly English-language film will chronicle a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl in the U.S.

Siddiqui recently starred in this year’s Sundance and Berlin title “Photograph” and in 2018 Cannes and Toronto title “Manto.” He has an astonishing previous body of work, including “Lion,” “The Lunchbox,” “Miss Lovely,” Gangs of Wasseypur, “Kahaani,” and “ Peepli (Live).

“The script explores today’s strange world, with strong humor, satire, and emotion,” said Siddiqui. “I felt compelled to be associated with the project in more than just the capacity of an actor, as I thought this is that kind of film which really needs to be made.”

Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha (“Television”) and Farooki will co-produce via their Chabial outfit, alongside Anjan Chowdhury of the Bangladeshi conglomerate the Square Group. Siddiqui will produce through his Magic If Films.

“No Land’s Man” won the Motion Picture Association of America and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014; was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan; and was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year. The film is in pre-production currently and principal photography will commence later this year.

Farooki’s “Television” was the closing film of the 2012 Busan film festival. His latest, terrorist drama “Saturday Afternoon” will start its festival run at Moscow later this month.

