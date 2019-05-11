×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Midi Z Reveals ‘Nina Wu’ Trailer Ahead of Cannes Showcase

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All

Set within the film industry and examining corrosive, bullying culture, “Nina Wu” is certainly a movie for the #MeToo era. But Harvey Weinstein makes no appearance either in the new trailer, or in the completed picture.

Instead the film, which will have its premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival this month, focuses on an actress who has gone through hell to deliver a breakthrough performance. But just as she is on the verge of triumph, her psychological resolve begins to give way. She flees back to her countryside home, but drags with her delusions that she is being stalked and belittled by another actress.

The film is a twin-fold showcase for fast-rising star Wu Ke-xi. The film is the first produced from one of her screenplays. And she doubles up as the leading lady of the film within a film, and of “Nina Wu.”

The Cannes-bound psychological thriller represents a step in a new direction for Taiwan-based auteur, Midi Z, who is best known for his ultra-low budget, single camera dramas and documentaries set in his native Myanmar. “Nina Wu” is his first with a substantial budget, his first working from a third-party script, and his first set in Taiwan.

Related

The chemistry with Wu should be good. She previously won awards working on Z’s films “Ice Poison” and “The Road to Mandalay.”

International sales are handled by CAA in North America, Seashore Image in Greater China, Malaysia and Singapore, and by Luxbox in all other territories.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Midi Z Reveals 'Nina Wu' Trailer

    Midi Z Reveals 'Nina Wu' Trailer Ahead of Cannes Showcase

    Set within the film industry and examining corrosive, bullying culture, “Nina Wu” is certainly a movie for the #MeToo era. But Harvey Weinstein makes no appearance either in the new trailer, or in the completed picture. Instead the film, which will have its premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival this month, [...]

  • 'Burning Cane' Review: Downbeat Lives Become

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Burning Cane'

    Can a movie be a dawdling, moody, stitched-together-in-the-editing room art trifle…and also an adventure? “Burning Cane,” which won the Founders Award for best narrative feature at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, isn’t a major work, yet it’s a movie of minor fascinations and seductions; it exerts the pull of a natural-born filmmaker’s eye. To say [...]

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine to Star in Black Ops Thriller 'Violence of Action'

    Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming independent black ops action-thriller “Violence of Action” from Thunder Road Films and 30West. Tarik Saleh (“The Nile Hilton Incident”) will direct from a script written by J.P. Davis. Principal photography on the film is set to begin in the fall. STXinternational is handling international distribution [...]

  • Annette Bening, Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in

    Annette Bening, Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in Thriller 'Turn of Mind'

    Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer have signed on to star in the psychological thriller “Turn of Mind” With Gideon Raff directing. Rocket Science will finance the film and launch international sales at Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance represents the U.S. domestic rights. The script for “Turn of Mind,” based on Alice LaPlante’s New York [...]

  • Alvin Sargent Dead

    Alvin Sargent, Oscar-Winning 'Julia' and 'Ordinary People' Screenwriter, Dies at 92

    Academy Award winner Alvin Sargent, who penned an extraordinary number of popular and critically successful films, from “Paper Moon” and “Ordinary People” to the “Spider-Man” sequels of the 2000s, died Thursday, his talent agency Gersh confirmed to Variety. He was 92. Sargent won adapted screenplay Oscars for “Julia” in 1978 and “Ordinary People” in 1981 [...]

  • Yellow Rose

    'Yellow Rose' Takes Grand Jury Prize at Asian Pacific Film Fest

    “Yellow Rose,” written, directed, and produced by Diane Paragas, was awarded the Grand Jury Award for outstanding North American narrative feature at the 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival,  which ran May 2-10. Special Jury Awards for cinematography, actress and breakthrough performance went, respectively, to Ante Cheng for “Ms. Purple”; Maya Erskine for “Plus [...]

  • Russell Crowe

    Russell Crowe to Star in Road-Rage Thriller 'Unhinged'

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival signing, Russell Crowe has come on board “Unhinged,” a psychological road rage thriller which will start production July 15 in New Orleans. Rights to the film, which is the first Solstice Studios movie to go into production, will go on sale next week at the Cannes Film Festival. “Unhinged” is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad