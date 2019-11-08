Mei Ah Grows Over 35 Years

1984

Li Kuo-hsing founds Mei Ah Entertainment Group in Hong Kong, focusing on the video rental business.

1993

The 1990s see the start of the golden era of Mei Ah Entertainment Group as the company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the abbreviation 0391.

1997

Mei Ah expands into film investment and production. The company has since been associated with many box office hits and acclaimed titles including kung fu comedy “Fist of Fury 1991” and drama “Moonlight Express” (1999).

2000

Mei Ah expands its business into mainland China with the establishment of a subsidiary in Xian.

2008

With Guangdong Film Co., the company establishes a film distribution outfit to cultivate business in mainland China. During this decade, Mei Ah engages in co-production with mainland Chinese companies. Many of these titles are big-budget blockbusters. Highlights include “Red Cliff,” directed by John Woo.

2009

Mei Ah takes advantage of its vast library of more than 600 titles of film and television productions, expanding Mei Ah Movie Channel to the Asia-Pacific region under a partnership with HBO.

2010

Mei Ah relocates its mainland subsidiary to Beijing and renames it Mei Ah Great Wall Media (Beijing) Co.

2011

Mei Ah enters China’s theatrical market with the opening of its first theater in Tianjin. It’s the start of its plan to build a cinema chain offering at least 500 screens and 50,000 seats.

2012

Film production continues apace. Highlights of films from this era include crime thriller “The Silent War” (2012), directed by Mak Siu-fai and Chong Man-kung; Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster” (2013); romantic comedies by Johnnie To and Wai Kar-fai, including “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (2011) and “Romancing in Thin Air” (2012).

2015

Crime thriller “Port of Call” wins major awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

Also this year, Mei Ah tests the live entertainment business.

2018

Mei Ah and HBO Asia extend the long-term exclusive cooperation for five years.