×

Mei Ah Grows Over 35 Years

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
The grandmaster Mei Ha Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mei Ha Entertainment

1984
Li Kuo-hsing founds Mei Ah Entertainment Group in Hong Kong, focusing on the video rental business.

1993
The 1990s see the start of the golden era of Mei Ah Entertainment Group as the company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the abbreviation 0391.

1997
Mei Ah expands into film investment and production. The company has since been associated with many box office hits and acclaimed titles including kung fu comedy “Fist of Fury 1991” and drama “Moonlight Express” (1999).

2000
Mei Ah expands its business into mainland China with the establishment of a subsidiary in Xian.

2008
With Guangdong Film Co., the company establishes a film distribution outfit to cultivate business in mainland China. During this decade, Mei Ah engages in co-production with mainland Chinese companies. Many of these titles are big-budget blockbusters. Highlights include “Red Cliff,” directed by John Woo.

2009
Mei Ah takes advantage of its vast library of more than 600 titles of film and television productions, expanding Mei Ah Movie Channel to the Asia-Pacific region under a partnership with HBO.

2010
Mei Ah relocates its mainland subsidiary to Beijing and renames it Mei Ah Great Wall Media (Beijing) Co.

2011
Mei Ah enters China’s theatrical market with the opening of its first theater in Tianjin. It’s the start of its plan to build a cinema chain offering at least 500 screens and 50,000 seats.

2012
Film production continues apace. Highlights of films from this era include crime thriller “The Silent War” (2012), directed by Mak Siu-fai and Chong Man-kung; Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster” (2013); romantic comedies by Johnnie To and Wai Kar-fai, including “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (2011) and “Romancing in Thin Air” (2012).

2015
Crime thriller “Port of Call” wins major awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards.
Also this year, Mei Ah tests the live entertainment business.

2018
Mei Ah and HBO Asia extend the long-term exclusive cooperation for five years.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Disney Plus Sets European Launch Date;

    With Europe Launch Set, Disney Plus Will Enter a Crowded Field With Killer Content, Analysts Say

    With Disney Plus now set for launch in Europe next spring, analysts say that the service’s powerhouse lineup – spanning “Star Wars,” Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content – should position it strongly in the region’s increasingly crowded and competitive on-demand landscape. British-based consultancy Digital TV Research forecasts that, by 2025, Western Europe will [...]

  • Tell Me Who I Am

    It's Time for Documentaries to Be Seriously Considered for Oscar's Best Picture Category

    In 2009, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences expanded Oscar’s best pic contenders from five to 10. Then-president Sid Ganis hoped this would open the category to animation, foreign-language films and documentaries. Animation and international have scored a few best-picture noms, but docus remain the final frontier. Maybe 2019 is the year when [...]

  • The grandmaster Mei Ha Entertainment

    Mei Ah Grows Over 35 Years

    1984 Li Kuo-hsing founds Mei Ah Entertainment Group in Hong Kong, focusing on the video rental business. 1993 The 1990s see the start of the golden era of Mei Ah Entertainment Group as the company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, trading under the abbreviation 0391. 1997 Mei Ah expands into film investment [...]

  • New Europe Picks Up Mar del

    AFM: New Europe Picks Up Mar del Plata Competition Title ‘The Lunchroom’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jan Naszewski’s sales outlet New Europe Film Sales has signed a world sales deal for the Mar del Plata Film Festival competition title “The Lunchroom” (Planta Permanente), directed by Ezequiel Radusky, which it is selling at AFM. It’s Radusky’s second film after “The Owners,” which played in Cannes’ Critics’ Week. The film centers on Lila, [...]

  • Li Kuo-hsing and son Jason Li

    Mei Ah Execs Learned From Father Li Kuo-hsing

    To the 35-year-old Jason Li, leading one of Asia’s most prominent film and entertainment companies can be stressful. The pressure, however, comes not just from building a bigger business, but also keeping his father’s legacy alive. “My father founded the company when he was only 24,” Li says, referring to Li Kuo-hsing, the founder and [...]

  • Guilt by Design Movie Mei Ah

    From Its Roots in VHS, Mei Ah Rides the Digital Wave

    As the old saying goes, timing is everything. Such could be true for Hong Kong’s Mei Ah Entertainment Group. Founded in 1984, the company went from distributing video tapes and laser discs during the golden era of Hong Kong’s film industry to operating an ecosystem of the entertainment industry riding on China’s rise to the [...]

  • Doctor Sleep

    Box Office: 'Doctor Sleep' Rouses $1.5 Million on Thursday Night

    Warner Bros.’ supernatural thriller “Doctor Sleep” roused $1.5 million in North America during Thursday night preview showings. Lionsgate’s “Midway” earned $925,000 at 2,600 locations from Thursday night previews and Universal’s “Last Christmas” made $575,000 at 2,700 sites. “Doctor Sleep,” starring Ewan McGregor, is expected to dominate moviegoing this weekend at 3,855 theaters amid forecasts between [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad