Megan Fox Korean War Movie ‘Jangsari’ Picked up by Finecut

Seoul-based sales firm Finecut has picked up international rights to the “The Battle of Jangsari,” a Korean-produced war action film starring Megan Fox and the K-pop star Choi Min-ho and star of Netflix film “Illang: The Wolf Brigade.”

“Jangsari” is directed by renowned Korean filmmaker Kwak Kyung-taek (“Friend”) and Kim Tae-hun, with production by Taewon Entertainment, and presentation by Warner Bros. Pictures Korea. Taewon previously produced 2016 hit “Operation Chromite,” another Korean War movie, which starred Liam Neeson as U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

“Jangsari” depicts the 1950 Jangsa Marine landing operation during the Korean War. It involved 772 student soldiers — whose average age was 17 and had only received two weeks of boot camp training — who were deployed to pave the way for the larger Incheon Landing Operation, which was led by MacArthur and turned the tide of war against communist-backed forces from the North.

Fox depicts a war correspondent based on amalgam of real historical people. “CSI” star George Eads plays Col. Steven, one of the leaders of the Jangsa landing. Others in the cast include Kim Myung-min (“Monstrum”) and Kim Sung-cheol (TV’s “Prison Playbook”).

The film is in post-production and will be released later this year. Finecut will screen footage from its booth at the Cannes Film Festival.