×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Macao Film Festival Kicks off in Fine Style

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Macau festival poster
CREDIT: Courtesy of IFFAM

The fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Award kicked off in fine style Thursday night. The opening night event allowed plenty of chance for mingling before and after a quadri-lingual ceremony that still managed to wrap up in just 45 minutes.

After a trio of tenors opened proceedings with “Over The Rainbow” it was evident that glamour and celebration were the intended take-aways, not the challenging themes presented by several of the IFFAM’s selected films, and certainly not political discourse.

Macau is the well-behaved Special Administrative Region, just a ferry ride away from Hong Kong, the larger and more troublesome S.A.R. which these days stands as the front line of the ongoing clash between liberal democracy and China’s authoritarian version of economic development.

Outside the breathless ceremony, security guards were highly visible and widely dispersed, seemingly posted on every corner within a half mile zone. Inside, festival guests were repeatedly reminded that not only is the Macao festival is celebrating is fourth edition, but that Macau the city is also celebrating its 20th anniversary as a Chinese S.A.R., and the end of Portuguese colonial rule.

Red carpet VIPs included: Suho, a former K-pop star with the band EXO, now turning into a promising actor; Korean director Kim Yong hwa (“Along With the Gods”); and mainland Chinese actor Zhou Dongyou, star of “Under the Hawthorn Tree,” and recent box office hit “Better Days.” All three were later introduced on stage as festival ambassadors or prize-winners.

Popular on Variety

Jury members introduced included: Hong Kong’s Peter Chan Ho-sun, British actor Tom Cullen, China-based U.S. producer Ellen Eliasoph, Palme d’Or-winning Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, Singapore’s Kirsten Tan, festival selector Noah Cowan, and Tricia Tuttle, head of the London Film Festival.

Industry guests included: Disney executive Cora Yim; New Zealand Film Festival head Marten Rabarts; producers Michael J Werner, Paolo Branco, and Oh Jung-wan; Ido Abram, head of the Netherlands’ Eye International; Berlin market chief Matthijs Knoll; Japanese distributor Akiko Uchida; and consultants Sanjay Ram and Rose Kuo.

More Film

  • Pain and Glory Penelope Cruz

    Oscar's International Film Race Hits Road Bumps

    “I grew up watching foreign-language films,” director Alfonso Cuarón quipped after his “Roma” won the Oscar for foreign-language film last year. “Learning so much from them and being inspired. Films like ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Rashomon,’ ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Breathless.’” For foreign-language committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, who had taken over the position that [...]

  • Macau festival poster

    Macao Film Festival Kicks off in Fine Style

    The fourth edition of the International Film Festival & Award kicked off in fine style Thursday night. The opening night event allowed plenty of chance for mingling before and after a quadri-lingual ceremony that still managed to wrap up in just 45 minutes. After a trio of tenors opened proceedings with “Over The Rainbow” it [...]

  • Beanpole Un Certain Regard Cannes

    Eastern Europe Fields Strong Oscar Entries

    Western Europe traditionally gets the lion’s share of attention in the international film category, with France and Italy still leading the record books in terms of nominations and wins. But a number of the most exciting contenders among this year’s submissions hail from a little further east: in a bumper year for cinema from Central [...]

  • Atlantics Movie Senegal Netflix

    African Oscar Submissions Overcome Challenges

    The decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in November to disqualify Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from the international feature Oscar race marred an otherwise promising awards season for Africa, which still saw its total number of submissions reach a record-breaking nine. The ensuing controversy brought filmmakers, including Ava DuVernay, into the fray, [...]

  • Oscar International Film Rule Changes Bring

    Oscar International Film Rule Changes Bring Unexpected Problems

    New name, same category, new problems. Over the past decade, reforms to the submissions, voting and nomination procedures for the foreign-language feature category — now dubbed international feature — have led to a stronger and edgier group of nominees. But this year, the disqualification of a couple of submitted titles and concern over other rules [...]

  • Mideast Films Mighty in International Oscar

    Mideast Films Mighty in International Oscar Race

    This year, with some mighty titles from the Maghreb evaluated alongside the rest of continental Africa, the competitive potential of the Middle East lineup handicapped here may seem a tad diminished. Nevertheless, the territory boasts a possible short-list contender in Palestinian helmer Elia Suleiman’s wry travelog “It Must Be Heaven,” which nabbed the international critics [...]

  • The Two Popes Netflix

    'Popes' High Hopes: Oscar Eyes Rare Trip to the Vatican

    In 91 years, no one has ever been Oscar-nominated for playing a pope. That could change this year if Jonathan Pryce (lead actor) and Anthony Hopkins (supporting) are recognized for the crowd-pleasing “The Two Popes,” as, respectively, Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI. The film depicts their mutual wariness, which turns into friendship. And thanks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad