Los Angeles-Based Zhang Wei Resigns as President of Alibaba Pictures

Zhang Wei, who has been the approachable face of Alibaba Pictures Group in Los Angeles for the past four years, has resigned as president of the company. The move follows a capital reorganization that makes the Alibaba parent company majority owner of the separately-listed cinema group.

Zhang’s departure was announced without fanfare in an unremarkable regulatory filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that noted completion of a share issue previously announced in November. Also leaving is Yu Yongfu, who was briefly chairman and CEO of the unit until the arrival of Fan Luyuan in late 2017. Two non-executive directors also leave.

While Yu’s departure from Alibaba Pictures appears to be in line with a group strategy that favors digital technocrats and financial executives across the Digital Media Entertainment Group, Zhang’s departure leaves Alibaba Pictures without a prominent figure with a track record in film.

Zhang, a Harvard MBA graduate, took credit for brokering the investment by Alibaba into Steven Spielberg’s Amblin partners. She was also prominent in securing “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman to oversee development of a possible franchise based on young adult novel series “Warriors.”

No explanation for Zhang’s exit was made in the filing and Alibaba has not responded to Variety’s requests for clarification. It remains unclear whether Zhang will return to China, and whether Alibaba Pictures will appoint a replacement for Zhang in the Los Angeles office.

Zhang leaves her position significantly enriched. She owns some 22 million Alibaba Pictures shares, with a current combined valuation of $4.34 million (HK$33.9 million).

Alibaba Pictures’ very modest share issue, with all the shares being acquired by Alibaba through a subscription process – allowed Alibaba to increase its stake from 49% to 51% and return Alibaba Pictures to subsidiary status. An Alibaba spokesman explained at the time that the move was intended to restore majority control, which Alibaba had lost through other, earlier capital raising exercises.

Despite its share listings in Hong Kong and Singapore, Alibaba Pictures is operated almost seamlessly as part of Alibaba’s wider Digital Media Entertainment Group. This includes streaming video platform Youku, mobile browser UCWeb, Alibaba Music and event ticketing agency Damai. Alibaba Pictures operates in multiple sectors: content investment and production; online marketing and distribution, including the Taopiaopiao cinema ticketing business; and entertainment e-commerce.