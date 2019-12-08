×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lily James Delivers Masterclass in Charm in Macao

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lily James
CREDIT: Jamie Simonds/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

British actor, Lily James delivered a masterclass in charm and good humor at a seminar on Sunday at the International Film Festival and Awards Macao.

Questioned on stage by one of the festival’s senior programmers, James brightly chatted her way through eight years of a screen career that has taken her from “Downton Abbey” to “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” via “Cinderella” and “Baby Driver.”

Although James was born into a family of actors and musicians, and says she got the performing bug very young, she told the Macao audience early on: “When I look at ‘Cinderella’ I feel like a little baby.”
James said that her first loves were music and singing, not acting. But going to London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama put her firmly on course for the stage. “It was classical theatrical training, they didn’t do much screen training (in those days),” she said.

During 40 minutes of being gently grilled in Macao, James dropped a string of acting tips, which she credited to more experienced mentors, and a succession of winning anecdotes gleaned from rubbing shoulders with the greats of stage and screen.

She was filming the “Downton Abbey” series while simultaneously trying to land her first major movie role. “I auditioned like 7,000 times for Cinderella,” before being persuaded by her agent that she wouldn’t get the part, so she should relax and have fun. Then, having landed the role, “Downton” star Hugh Bonneville gave a congratulatory speech in character as the Earl of Grantham.

Popular on Variety

Helena Bonham Carter taught James that “it is OK to breakdown, to cry, to let people know that you are not a robot. It is OK to struggle.” “Cinderella” producer, Allison Shearmur, who died last year, showed James a way to be stronger. “She taught me to stop apologizing, and ask for forgiveness, not permission,” said James.

And, while James admitted that she always wanted to be the center of attention, she also said that learning to deal with stardom was not always easy. “There were times I’d actually try to edge out of shot” while filming “Cinderella,” James said.

“You have to have thin skin, in order to reveal yourself. And really thick skin to deal with failure, or success,” she said. “(Acting) is not just a job. It is something you feel you have to do.”
James explained that she still gets nervous before a performance, and said that sometimes it can be difficult to let go.

She recently performed opposite Gillian Anderson in a stage version of “All About Eve,” portraying “a dark, angry, pathological liar for 14 weeks, 8 times per week… If there was a magic porthole at 7.20pm that I could have gone through I would have taken it,” James said.

She recently shot a Netflix version of mystery drama “Rebecca,” with British director Ben Wheatley taking over the mantle from Alfred Hitchcock. “I found it very difficult to let go of the character. I had panic attacks for weeks after,” James said.

But if self-control has been an issue in the past, James seems resolved to tackle it by taking on more responsibility, possibly as an executive producer. “I’m trying to get the rights to a book. I would not write or direct (the adaptation). But I would want to produce,” she said.

More Film

  • Lily James

    Lily James Delivers Masterclass in Charm in Macao

    British actor, Lily James delivered a masterclass in charm and good humor at a seminar on Sunday at the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Questioned on stage by one of the festival’s senior programmers, James brightly chatted her way through eight years of a screen career that has taken her from “Downton Abbey” to [...]

  • Avengers Endgame Lion King Frozen 2

    Disney Crushes Own Global Box Office Record With Historic $10 Billion

    Thanks to a record number of billion-dollar blockbusters, Disney has become the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion at the worldwide box office. Through Sunday, the studio has generated $3.28 billion in North America and $6.7 billion overseas for a global haul of $9.997 billion and is expected to officially cross the benchmark [...]

  • Takashi Miike

    Miike Takashi's Unusual Takes on Feminism and China

    Takashi Miike chuckles when you ask him if he’d called himself a feminist. “Maybe I’m not exactly, because when I use the word as a man, it feels like it might be condescending, or anti-woman,” he told Variety on the sidelines of the International Film Festival and Awards Macao, where his latest feature, the high-octane [...]

  • FAMILIAR FACE -- In Walt Disney

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Remains Victorious, 'Playmobil' Bombs

    “Frozen 2” dominated box office charts for the third weekend in a row as Disney’s animated sequel scored another $34.7 million in North America. Those ticket sales, a 60% decline from its massive Thanksgiving haul, boost its domestic tally to $337 million. “Frozen 2” earned $130 million in its inaugural outing and another $123 million [...]

  • Macao Project Market Participants

    ‘Dear Wormwood’ Claims Macao Project Market Prize

    Philippines director Dodo Dayao’s supernatural horror project “Dear Wormwood” claimed the top prize on Sunday at the IFFAM Project Market, part of the ongoing International Film Festival & Awards Macao. “Wormwood” is a tale of five women living together in a remote house in the forest, where a mystery illness strikes one of the quintet, [...]

  • International Film Festival and Awards Macao

    Macao Industry Debate: Streaming Not Done Reshaping Indie Film Business

    New viewing habits brought on by the rise of streaming have hastened the demise of the mid-budget American indie, changed the very definition of arthouse cinema, and shaken the indie distribution business. But theatrical is still here to stay, attendees of the Macao International Film Festival’s closed-door industry panels concluded Saturday. Panelists gathered to discuss [...]

  • Arab and African Filmmakers Are Increasingly

    Arab and African Filmmakers Are Increasingly Focusing on Genre Films and Series

    2019 has been an excellent year for films from Africa and the Middle East, with a higher presence in A-list festivals, and kudos for films such as Mati Diop’s “Atlantics,” which won the Grand Prix at Cannes. The “new wave” of Arab and African cinema includes a small group of films that explore links with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad