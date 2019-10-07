×

‘Lala’ Director Andrew Chien Finds Asian Homes for ‘Your Love Song’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Taiwan romance, "Your Love Song"
CREDIT: PHOTO BY LI SSU CHANG @JIMMY LEE

Your Love Song’ the follow up to Taiwanese hit “Go Lala Go,” has found itself distribution in 10 Asian territories through Singapore-based Clover Films. The pre-sales deal with Clover – spanning the 10 ASEAN countries – was hatched by Hong Kong-based sales agent We Distribution and completed at the Asian Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival.

Directed by Andrew Chien, “Your Love Song” is a deliciously complicated three-way relationship story, involving a young singer and the two people who most believe in him. It is set in the early part of the 21st century, when optimism and opportunity seemed to burn brightly.

“Your Love Song” stars Fu Meng Bo (“Detention”), Alice Ke (“The Bold, the Corrupt, and the Beautiful,”) and Taiwan (2012-2013) “Super Idol” champion Poan Hsieh.

Set to be completed by the end of the year, “Your Love Song” is a QIO production, presented by QIO and Abico Films, and co-presented by CaiChang International, Truffe Holdings, and Applause Entertainment Taiwan.

The film is Chien’s second feature after an early career in a Taiwan creative agency and “Lala,” a first film that earned $3.2 million in its native Taiwan and a total of $11 million when Hong Kong and China grosses are included.

    'Your Love Song' the follow up to Taiwanese hit "Go Lala Go," has found itself distribution in 10 Asian territories through Singapore-based Clover Films. The pre-sales deal with Clover – spanning the 10 ASEAN countries – was hatched by Hong Kong-based sales agent We Distribution and completed at the Asian Film Market, part of the

