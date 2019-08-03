×

Directors Yasuhiro Takemoto, Futoshi Nishiya Among Kyoto Animation Dead

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of Thursday's fire at the Kyoto Animation Studio building, background, in Kyoto, Japan. A man screaming "You die!" burst into the animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing dozens of people in the attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fansAnimation Studio Fire, Kyoto, Japan - 19 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Top animation directors, Yasuhiro Takemoto and Futoshi Nishiya were among the talent killed by last month’s arson attack on Kyoto Animation, city police have confirmed.

Revealing the names of 10 of the 35 victims of the fire that ravaged the three-story studio, police also said that veteran animator Yoshiji Kigami was killed.

Takemoto was the top director at the studio, familiarly known as KyoAni, with credits that include the feature animation “Lucky Star.” Nishiya was animation director on the “Free!” TV series, among many other credits. Kigami worked as key animator on the “Free!” series as well as last year’s “Violet Evergarden” series.

All 35 killed have been identified by DNA analysis, but the police are releasing their names in consultation with the bereaved families as they make funeral and other arrangements.  A further 33 were injured in the blaze.

The suspected arsonist, Shinji Aoba, is recovering in hospital from severe burns. Police plan to officially arrest him after he recovers sufficiently.

In related news, Yoshiki of the band X Japan has donated JPY10 million ($94,000) to aid KyoAni’s recovery. “I am in the United States and I learned about the Kyoto Animation fire on the local news,” said Yoshiki in a message posted on Twitter. “My heart aches. Japanese anime, and each one of those creators, is a treasure of the world. I hope they recover as soon as possible.”

 

More Film

  • A woman prays at a makeshift

    Directors Yasuhiro Takemoto, Futoshi Nishiya Among Kyoto Animation Dead

    Top animation directors, Yasuhiro Takemoto and Futoshi Nishiya were among the talent killed by last month’s arson attack on Kyoto Animation, city police have confirmed. Revealing the names of 10 of the 35 victims of the fire that ravaged the three-story studio, police also said that veteran animator Yoshiji Kigami was killed. Takemoto was the [...]

  • Lulu Wang The Farewell

    Why 'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Made Awkwafina Her Lead

    One of “The Farewell’s” most emotionally poignant scenes revolves around food. Billi (played by Awkwafina) and members of her extended family take turns plucking off morsels from shared family-style platters while debating the merits of growing up in the United States versus China.  Billi’s father (Tzi Ma) recalls one story from Billi’s childhood in the [...]

  • Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Set

    Austin Butler's Elvis Presley Biopic Gets Fall 2021 Release Date

    Elvis is in the building on Oct. 1, 2021, the date set by Warner Bros. for Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The studio announced the date on Friday, three weeks after setting Austin Butler as the star. The studio tested with a handful of actors in full hair and make-up at the end of [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WME Endeavor

    Endeavor IPO to Take Place Later Than Expected

    Endeavor Group Holdings’ initial public offering will take place later than expected. The IPO for the talent agency and entertainment giant will not occur until September at the earliest, people familiar with the situation confirmed to Variety on Friday. Endeavor, which was formed in 2009 by the merger of William Morris Agency and Endeavor Talent [...]

  • Black Magic for White Boys review

    Film Review: 'Black Magic for White Boys'

    Shaggy Manhattan auteur Onur Tukel’s latest film isn’t entirely new: Originally conceived as an ongoing TV series, “Black Magic for White Boys” premiered at Tribeca a couple of years ago as several preliminary episodes. But when prospects didn’t pan out in that format, he shot additional footage to create the current feature. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad