Korean Film ‘Jangsari’ Starring Megan Fox to be Released by WellGo USA

“Battle of Jangsari,” a Korean war action film with a cast that includes Megan Fox and Choi Min-ho of K-pop boy band SHINee, will be distributed in North America by WellGo USA. The film screened privately for buyers during the Toronto film festival.

WellGo plans to release “Jangsari” on Oct. 4, just over a week after it Korean theatrical outing, and will be targeting Asian-American and mainstream audiences. “We bought ‘Jangsari’ on promo alone, because of its compelling and true story. Also having Megan Fox in a role, we’ll hopefully bring in crossover audiences in US and Canada,” said WellGo president Doris Pfardrescher in a statement. Fox plays a war correspondent.

A previous war action film “Operation Chromite,” from the same stable of production house Taewon Entertainment and sales house Finecut, grossed $1.02 million in the U.S. That film featured Liam Neeson.

Finecut also licensed its missing child drama “Bring Me Home” to Maxam for Japanese release. Starring top actress Lee Young-ae (“Sympathy for Lady Vengeance”) and veteran actor Yoo Jae-myung (“Golden Slumber”) and directed by first timer Kim Seung-woo,the film premiered in Toronto’s Discovery section. It is set for its Korea release through Warner Bros. in November.

Finecut licensed horror film “Warning: Do Not Play” to multiple distributors. They include: First International Production for France: Neofilms for Hong Kong and Macau; King Record for Japan; Pioneer Films for The Philippines; MM2 Entertainment for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos; and to Moviecloud for Taiwan. It was released in Korea on Aug. 15 and has earned $758,000 to date.