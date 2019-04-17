×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea’s CJ CGV to Open Third U.S. Multiplex in San Francisco

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CJ-CGV

South Korean cinema exhibition giant CJ CGV is to open its third U.S. multiplex cinema. It will be located in the Downtown area of San Francisco and open in early 2020.

The company is retrofitting and transforming an existing theater located at 1000 Van Ness Ave., near San Francisco’s Civic Center and Union Square. It will be equipped with Korean-developed cinema technologies, 4DX, which enhances on-screen visuals, with synchronized motion seats and environmental effects such as wind and rain, and ScreenX. A 270-degree, multi-projection system that allows audiences to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen.

With 14 screens and 2,217 seats, the complex will be the largest of the three operated by CJ-CGV in North America. The oldest in Los Angeles’ Koreatown has three screens. A second, in Buena Park, Orange County, has eight.

The company said that the facility will show primarily Hollywood blockbuster movies. It will also include showings of a foreign films and alternative content, “serving diversity and dynamic cultures within the region.”

From a base in South Korea, where it is now the market leader, CJ CGV is the world’s 5th largest cinema exhibition group, with 3,828 screens at 524 locations in seven countries. In addition to Korea and the U.S., it operates theaters in China, Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Louis D'Esposito Marvel Executive

    Meet the Executive Avengers Who Help Kevin Feige Make Marvel Magic

    The Avengers have taught us anything in their 11 years of cultural and box office dominance, it’s the importance of a superstar team. For Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the success of his crew rises and falls on the contributions of top lieutenants Victoria Alonso and Louis D’Esposito. As the respective heads of production and [...]

  • Alain Delon

    Cannes: Alain Delon to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or

    Revered French actor Alain Delon, who starred in Luchino Visconti’s masterpiece “The Leopard,” will receive an honorary Palme d’Or at this year’s 72nd Cannes Film Festival. In receiving the honor from Cannes, Delon will follow in the footsteps of Jeanne Moreau, Woody Allen, Bernardo Bertolucci, Jane Fonda, Clint Eastwood, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Manoel de Oliveira, Agnès [...]

  • Coachella Music and Arts Festival

    Beyonce Drops Surprise 40-Track ‘Homecoming’ Album

    Beyonce has dropped a surprise 40-track companion album of her “Homecoming” 2018 Coachella performance to accompany the Netflix documentary about the event that arrived early this morning. The album includes two bonus cuts near the end: “Before I Let Go” and “I Been On.” The former is a cover of a Frankie Beverly & Maze [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Polish 'Bond 25' Script

    “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been brought in to polish the script for the next James Bond film, Variety has confirmed. News of Waller-Bridge’s involvement on the currently untitled Bond film, the 25th in the long-running franchise and the fifth to star Daniel Craig, first appeared in Britain’s Observer newspaper on Sunday. A source with knowledge of [...]

  • Beyoncé’s Doc, ‘Homecoming,’ Is Worth the

    Film Review: Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ on Netflix

    Nobody throws a 3 a.m. weeknight party like Beyoncé, who thrilled a pretty substantial portion of the streaming Western world with the Netflix premiere of “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” very early Wednesday morning. Bosses and teachers might actually have been shot-term beneficiaries of this sleep-depriver of a premiere: If you didn’t show up at [...]

  • Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch

    Cannes: Thai Pitch Returns to Launch Three Titles

    Project pitching event, Thai Pitch will return to Cannes for the eighth time next month. It will launch three film projects from Thailand seeking international finance, co-production and sales partners. Director, Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (“P-047”) and producer Soros Sukhum (“Wonderful Town”) will pitch “51 Faces of Anne,” about a woman with memory loss faced with the [...]

  • Body at Brighton Rock

    Film Review: ‘Body at Brighton Rock’

    Filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin spends a tad too much time on the character-establishing setup during the first act of her “Body at Brighton Rock.” Once she has lured her audience into joining her plucky but ill-prepared protagonist into a secluded area of a picturesque state park, however, the first-time director efficiently ratchets up the suspense — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad