Korea Box Office: ‘Us’ Opens on Top, ‘Dumbo’ Lands in Fourth

Us Movie Jordan Peele
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

American horror thriller “Us” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The UPI release opened on Wednesday (Mar. 27), and earned $6.98 million from 936,400 admissions over five days.
The previous weekend’s winner, Korean crime drama “Money” slipped to second place. The Showbox release earned $4.73 million from 601,900 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $20.1 million from 2.67 million admissions after two weekends on release. The two films on top together accounted for 69% of the total weekend box office.

In third place, “Captain Marvel” earned $1.34 million over the weekend. The superhero film has accumulated $43.5 million from 5.54 million admissions since its Mar. 6 release.

Two other Wednesday openers, “Dumbo” and “Fall in Love at First Kiss” landed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Walt Disney’s fantasy adventure film “Dumbo” earned $1.52 million over five days. Frankie Chen’s Taiwanese romance drama “First Kiss” earned $1.21 million over the same period.

Incurring a week-on-week drop of 87%, “Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” slumped to sixth place from the previous weekend’s third. The Warner Bros. Korea release earned $134,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $1.94 million after two weekends.

