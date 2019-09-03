×

Korea Box Office: ‘Tune in for Love’ Debuts on Top

Opening on Wednesday, locally-made melodrama “Tune in for Love” landed on top of the South Korean box office over the weekend. The CGV Arthouse release earned $4.54 million from 685,000 admissions over five days. Directed by Jung Ji-woo (“4th Place”), the drama depicts the story of a young couple who repeatedly crosses paths and parts ways over 10 years. It stars young stars Kim Go-eun (“Coin Locker Girl”) and Jung Hae-in (Heung-boo: The Revolutionist”).

Korean horror, “Metamorphosis” slipped to second from the previous weekend’s top spot. It earned $2.67 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $10.6 million after two weekends on release. CJ Entertainment’s “Exit” remained in third. The comedy earned $2.1 million to extend its five-weekend total to $61.9 million. The top three films accounted for some 60% of the country’s total weekend box office.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” slipped to fourth, with a week-on-week drop of 56%. The UPI release earned $1.64 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $24.9 million after three weekends.

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” debuted on Wednesday and landed in fifth. Locally distributed by Joy N Cinema, the American thriller earned $2.07 million between Wednesday and Sunday including $1.4 million over the weekend.

