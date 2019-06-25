Korea Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Aladdin’ Share Weekend

Two Disney releases, “Toy Story 4” and “Aladdin” ruled the weekend box office in Korea. Opening on Thursday, “Toy Story 4” earned $8.54 million from 1.12 million admissions over its four opening days. The animated family adventure film accounted for 32% of the country’s total weekend box office.

May release “Aladdin” slipped to second from the previous weekend’s top spot. The live action fantasy drama earned $7.3 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $50.4 million after five weekends on release. It accounted for nearly 32% of the total weekend box office.

Opening on Wednesday, Korean action drama “Long Live the King” debuted in third. The Megabox release earned $5.11 million over five days. Directed by Kang Yun-sung (“The Outlaws”), “King” is the story a mobster who becomes a hero after saving a person from a traffic accident, and runs for seat in parliament.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” dropped to fourth from the previous weekend’s second place. The Cannes-winning family drama earned $2.88 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $67.4 million after four weekends.

Keanu Reeves-starring “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” landed in fifth ahead of its official release date set for Jun. 26. The American neo-noir action thriller earned some $598,000 from paid previews held over the weekend. “Men in Black: International” dropped to sixth, incurring a painful week-on-week drop of 88%. Locally distributed by Lotte Cultureworks, the American sci-fi action comedy earned $419,000 between Friday and Sunday for a lowly two-weekend total of $6.22 million.