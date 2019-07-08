×

Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Dominates Weekend

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spider-Man Far From Home
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

With an unprecedented Tuesday wide release, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” dominated the South Korean box office. Showing on more than 2,140 screens nationwide, the Sony release earned $33.1 million from 4.52 million admissions over six days. That includes $21.3 million from 2.86 million admissions earned over the Friday to Sunday weekend and accounted for some 70% of the total weekend box office.

Two Walt Disney releases, “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4” slipped to second and third, respectively. “Aladdin” earned $4.42 million from 603,900 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $66.7 million after seven weekends on release. “Toy Story 4” earned $2.45 million from 347,100 admissions over the weekend for a three-weekend total of $20.1 million. The two films accounted for 15% and 8% of the country’s total weekend box office.

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes-winning “Parasite” weakened, but remained in fourth place. The CJ Entertainment release added $674,000 to extend its total to $70.8 million after six weekends.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” took fifth place, with a painful week-on-week drop of 83%. The American crime thriller earned $505,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $6.18 million. Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” dropped to sixth, earning $367,000 over the weekend. The American horror thriller has earned $2.81 million after two weekends on release.

More from Marvel

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • 'Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's Comic Book

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Creators Discuss Film's 'Three-Dimensional Comic Book' Art Style

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • Black Panther Artisans

    'Black Panther': How Comic Books Informed the Costumes of Wakanda

  • Chadwick Boseman AoA

    Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' Proved to Hollywood That Representation Isn't 'a Fluke'

More Film

  • "Girls Always Happy"

    Icarus Films Buys U.S. Rights to China's 'Girls Always Happy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    China’s Parallax Films has sold the U.S. rights to the Chinese art house film“Girls Always Happy” to New York-based Icarus Films, with a licensing period of five years. The title is the feature film debut of young Chinese female filmmaker Yang Mingming. It stars Nai An — best known as the longtime producer for Chinese [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    Korea Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Dominates Weekend

    With an unprecedented Tuesday wide release, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” dominated the South Korean box office. Showing on more than 2,140 screens nationwide, the Sony release earned $33.1 million from 4.52 million admissions over six days. That includes $21.3 million from 2.86 million admissions earned over the Friday to Sunday weekend and accounted for some [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson Reunite on Stage for 'Star Is Born' Duet

    Barbra Streisand went deep, not shallow, in her song choices for a massive show Sunday night at London’s Hyde Park. As expected, or at least hoped for, the presence of Kris Kristofferson as an opening act on the bill did result in a “Star is Born” flashback, as the duo revived “Lost Inside of You,” [...]

  • jack-charlton

    Feature Documentary About Soccer Legend Jack Charlton Underway

    Jack Charlton is the subject of a new feature documentary from the producers of “Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager.” Charlton was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team and is also hugely popular in Ireland after a stint managing its national team. Noah Media has teamed with Charlton and his family on the [...]

  • Andy Lau and Louis Koo star

    China Box Office: 'White Storm 2' Dominates as 'Spider-Man' Loses Grip

    The Andy Lau- and Louis Koo-starring Hong Kong action film “White Storm 2: The Drug Lords” was the third highest grossing film in the world this weekend thanks to a strong $62.4 million China opening. It far outstripped other Chinese and U.S. content in Chinese theaters. Directed by Herman Yau and produced by Lau, the [...]

  • A pair of handcuffs

    Stan Lee Library Owner Detained by Chinese Police

    Camsing International, the Chinese firm that has owned the late Stan Lee’s Pow! Entertainment since 2017, has revealed that its founder and chairwoman Lo Ching has been detained by mainland Chinese authorities. The company’s shares crashed by more than 85% on Monday morning. Camsing revealed Lo’s detention in a filing to the stock exchange in [...]

  • Milos Stehlik Dead: The Founder of

    Milos Stehlik, Founder of Facets Multimedia in Chicago, Dies at 70

    Czech-born Milos Stehlik, an award-winning film critic and commentator for National Public Radio station WBEZ and the film curator, founder and artistic director of the pioneering media arts center Facets Multimedia in Chicago, died Saturday of cancer. Stehlik founded Facets in 1975, screening hard-to-find international and independent films in a Chicago Lutheran church. When the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad