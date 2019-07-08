Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Dominates Weekend

With an unprecedented Tuesday wide release, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” dominated the South Korean box office. Showing on more than 2,140 screens nationwide, the Sony release earned $33.1 million from 4.52 million admissions over six days. That includes $21.3 million from 2.86 million admissions earned over the Friday to Sunday weekend and accounted for some 70% of the total weekend box office.

Two Walt Disney releases, “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4” slipped to second and third, respectively. “Aladdin” earned $4.42 million from 603,900 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $66.7 million after seven weekends on release. “Toy Story 4” earned $2.45 million from 347,100 admissions over the weekend for a three-weekend total of $20.1 million. The two films accounted for 15% and 8% of the country’s total weekend box office.

Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes-winning “Parasite” weakened, but remained in fourth place. The CJ Entertainment release added $674,000 to extend its total to $70.8 million after six weekends.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” took fifth place, with a painful week-on-week drop of 83%. The American crime thriller earned $505,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $6.18 million. Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” dropped to sixth, earning $367,000 over the weekend. The American horror thriller has earned $2.81 million after two weekends on release.